PlayStation Plus – Free games for June 2023 confirmed

The latest free games for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers have been confirmed, with an array of genre-crossing titles set to be available from 6 June 2023. The headliner for the month is sports game NBA 2K23, and it’s joined by management sim Jurassic World Evolution 2, and the black-and-white samurai adventure, Trek to Yomi.

Anyone who subscribes to PlayStation Plus will be able to claim these games for future download, as long as they’re an active subscriber. Until that June launch, subscribers will also be able to nab the free games for May 2023, which include: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the latest free games on PlayStation Plus for June 2023, courtesy of PlayStation:

NBA 2K23 (PS4, PS5) – ‘Compete as your favourite NBA and WNBA teams and stars and experience the pinnacle of true-to-life gameplay. Prove yourself against the best players in the world and showcase your talent in MyCAREER or The W. Pair today’s All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM.’

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS4, PS5) – ‘Avoid the mistakes of the past and build your own Jurassic World for dinosaurs and visitors alike in this sequel to Frontier’s 2018 management simulation, Jurassic World Evolution. Experience exciting new features, four engaging game modes and an expanded roster of awe-inspiring dinosaurs. Immerse yourself in a compelling and original Jurassic World narrative set after the earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.’

Trek to Yomi (PS4, PS5) – ‘Trek to Yomi is an ultra-stylised cinematic action-adventure that follows an enthralling story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil. Experience his heroic return to make good on his failed promise to save the people he swore to protect. As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats.’

In the week ahead, expect PlayStation to reveal more about its upcoming games lineup for June 2023. In addition to providing free games to those on all subscription tiers, PS Plus also offers a library of new downloadable games to play each month.

Stay tuned for the Essential, Extra, Deluxe, and Premium game additions for this month.