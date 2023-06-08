‘Persona 5 Tactica’ and ‘Persona 3 Reload’ remake announced, accidentally

Sega and Atlus have unwittingly revealed two of their upcoming titles in an accidental post on the Atlus West Instagram account. Trailers for two new titles in the Persona series of RPGs are on the way: Persona 5 Tactica, a strategy RPG, and Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the original PlayStation 2 game.

The trailers were quickly pulled down, but not before they were duplicated and redistributed over social media and other gaming outlets. It is believed that these titles would have debuted at the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda showcase, given the Xbox branding on the trailers. The games will also release on Microsoft’s games subscription service, Xbox Game Pass.

This is the second leak publisher Sega have suffered during the Summer Game Fest season after details for Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name leaked via a PlayStation Store price aggregator.

Persona 5 Tactica will release on 17 November 2023, according to the trailers, with Persona 3 Reload arriving in early 2024.

Persona 5 Tactica will transport the case of Persona 5 into a new ‘Palace’ universes, where they will appear in an alternative ‘Chibi’ or super-deformed artstyle (also seen in Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth) They’ll meet new characters, and participate in turn-based tactics gameplay, which will be grid-based. A French Revolution-inspired world was depicted in the trailer, as was one inspired by Feudal Japan.

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the original PS2 game, which received an expanded edition in Persona 3 FES and an alterative version for Sony’s PSP handheld in Persona 3 Portable. Reload looks to rebuild the game in Unreal Engine, in a style similar to the most recent game in the series, Persona 5.

