PAX Aus 2025 three-day tickets are already 50% sold out

Tickets for PAX Aus 2025 went on sale Tuesday, and just a single day later, the three-day badges are already 50% sold out. It’s an impressive achievement for the annual show, particularly given there’s still many, many months to go. As it turns out, there’s still plenty of excitement in the air, and plenty of folks keen to secure their spot.

Given how fun and inspiring PAX Aus 2024 turned out to be, it should come as little surprise. As an event that brings people together over a shared love for games, providing space to chat, play, and learn together, it’s always a bright spot on the yearly gaming calendar.

“There’s a certain excitable mood that accompanies PAX Aus every year, and even the state of the industry was not enough to dampen this burble,” we wrote of last year’s show. “Everywhere you looked on the PAX Aus 2024 showfloor, there were faces of wonder and sheer happiness. There were some more concerned-looking faces as well, but that was largely down to drawing bad hands in Magic: The Gathering.”

It does appear those keen to attend over the three days of PAX Aus 2025 will need to consider securing their ticket early this year. While the launch day ticket rush is unlikely to continue at the same pace, it might be a good idea to grab your ticket early, to avoid disappointment.

Read: PAX Aus 2024 reminded me why video games are good

Notably, PAX Aus 2024 three-day badges did sell out eventually, and capacity was tight across the weekend.

Those keen to secure their entry for this year’s show should head over here to browse options, and for those interstate, it might be time to think about flights and accomodation for October. As announced, the show will take place from 10-12 October 2025 and per usual, it will be at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to PAX Aus 2025 following an incredible year last year. The team is working very hard putting together a showfloor and schedule we know our PAX Aus fans will love,” Lauren Luciani, PAX Aus Event Director said in a press release.

“Every year, we try to deliver the best possible experience for our PAX Aus audience, no matter what

their gaming passion. But it’s people’s passion and enthusiasm that brings the atmosphere, so we’re

looking forward to seeing everyone back at MCEC in October for the ultimate game night (and day)

across an entire weekend!”

For now, guests, games, and featured activities haven’t been announced just yet, but we expect more details to arrive over the coming months. Stay tuned to see what’s on the way.