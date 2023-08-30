New game from Untitled Goose Game studio to be published by Panic

During a recent showcase, game publisher Panic Inc. revealed its upcoming slate of games and publishing partnerships, including a new venture with Melbourne-based studio House House, best known for creating Untitled Goose Game.

The House House team (Jake Strasser, Stuart Gillespie-Cook, Michael McMaster, and Nico Disseldorp) popped up in a video message during the Panic Games Showcase 2023 to announce a new project described as ‘totally different’ from Untitled Goose Game.

‘We’re here today to say that we’re working with Panic again on a new game,’ the team announced, against an Australian bush backdrop. ‘It’s something totally new, totally different – we hope you like it. It doesn’t have a name yet, but I reckon we’ll figure that out.’

The Panic publishing team expressed enthusiasm over working with House House again, and claimed the project will be ‘not what you would expect from the team’. As made clear, it will not be a retread of Untitled Goose Game.

We look forward to hearing more from Panic and House House as the team’s upcoming project takes shape.

Elsewhere in the Panic Games Showcase 2023, the publisher spotlighted a range of fresh projects from indie developers from around the world – including the delicious-looking Nour: Play with your Food, slapstick adventure Thank Goodness You’re Here!, soccer tale Despelote, and black-and-white fly game Time Flies. A deep dive into Arco, an archery adventure RPG game, also featured in the latest showcase.

Alongside the new publishing partnership with House House, Panic also revealed another new project in the works with Okomotive, the team behind FAR: Changing Tides. As with House House’s new game, very few details were revealed – but either way, we can expect great things from Panic and its partner studios in future.

In recent years, the publisher has become known for supporting a range of quality independently-made games brimming with fresh ideas and creativity. We’ll hear more from the publisher in the coming months, as its small-but-mighty array of games are unleashed.

You can catch up with the Panic Games Showcase 2023 on YouTube.