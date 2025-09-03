Octoplay is expanding its presence in the UK and Denmark by launching its suite of games on Evoke Group’s premium brands 888 and Mr Green.

The online slots and casino games specialist originally paired up with Evoke in 2024, launching its content on iconic UK online casino and sports betting brand William Hill.

That successful collaboration saw the development of a custom-built version of Jackpot Hunt for William Hill and the introduction of titles such as Cash Link Express: Hold & Win, 777 Hot Reels and Lightning Blitz Supercharged to the UK market.

It has now advanced on its European growth strategy and its partnership with Evoke by making its full portfolio of games available on both 888 and Mr Green.

Octoplay’s Rapid International Growth

The launch of Octoplay’s content with William Hill in 2024 was just one of its successful advances into the UK market.

The firm had enjoyed successful integrations with both Flutter and Entain in the UK that year as it strengthened its position in the iGaming arena.

Just last month it took giant strides into North America by going live with Rush Street Interactive, a leading US online casino and sportsbook operator.

That strategic collaboration marked another expansion as its portfolio was already live with Rush Street in Ontario, Canada and Mexico.

Octoplay now holds twelve active licenses globally, in the UK, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Romania, Belgium, Greece, Malta, Ontario and Slovakia.

It also has provisional licenses in Michigan and New Jersey.

A Solution For Tier-One Operators

Following recent integrations with state-owned Danske Spil in Denmark and Midnite in the UK, Octoplay’s suite of games is now active in nine jurisdictions across the region.

It has also positioned Octoplay as a go-to partner for tier-one operators across key European markets.

Ralitsa Georgieva, Director of Business Development at Octoplay, emphasised that point.

“Expanding our partnership with Evoke through 888 and Mr Green highlights our momentum in delivering premium content to tier-one operators,” she said.

“This integration marks our third partnership in Denmark and another successive launch in the UK, bringing Octoplay’s content to even more players across both markets.”

Keiron Downs, Head of Content Operations at Evoke, believed this was a natural move following on from the success of the William Hill collaboration.

“We are pleased to partner with Octoplay and introduce their innovative game portfolio to our 888 and Mr Green players in Denmark and the UK,” he said.

“This strategic expansion reflects the strong performance of our existing partnership and our confidence in Octoplay’s ability to deliver exceptional gaming experiences.”