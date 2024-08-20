Nintendo has officially revealed more about its Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan, with a 10-minute deep dive video teasing historic exhibits, and the chance to play around with interactive installations. As announced, the museum will open on 2 October 2024, and there is now a website for keen visitors to learn more about securing tickets.

When the museum opens, Nintendo hopes it will be a chance to connect to fans, and for them to learn more about the company’s long 135-year history. While it’s most known for developing video games, Nintendo’s past is much deeper, with origins in the manufacture of Hanafuda and Karuta card games.

The museum pays homage to this history, while also focussing on recent developments in its video game displays.

What will feature at the Nintendo Museum?

The second floor of the museum will be dedicated specifically to video games and consoles, with multiple unique displays for the Famicom, Wii, Nintendo Switch and other consoles. In the Famicom display, viewers will find regional versions of the console, alongside game boxes and cartridges from Japan, America, and Europe – many of which feature different box art and sizes.

Beyond video games, there’s even more esoteric displays – like an entire cabinet dedicated to Nintendo-developed products for exercise and movement, like Wii Fit and the NES Power Pad. You can also see the evolution of Mario’s iconic [?] block in one display, as well as analyse the changes to video game graphics across a range of screens.

Perhaps the strangest display shown off in the Nintendo Museum Direct is the one featuring Nintendo’s experimental knick knacks. In it, you’ll find a “Mamaberica” baby stroller, a copy machine, and a variety of light guns.

When visitors are looking for something new, they’ll find eight unique interactive experiences on the first floor of the Nintendo Museum. This includes an interactive card game, an indoor pitching machine, a light gun zapper alley with a digital display, and giant interactive consoles to play around with (including a giant Wii installation with human-sized Wii Remotes).

You can learn more about the Nintendo Museum on the Nintendo website.