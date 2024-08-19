News

 > News > Nintendo

The Nintendo Museum is being shown off in a livestream tomorrow

A special Nintendo Museum Direct will reveal more about the soon-to-be-opened location.
19 Aug 2024 9:03
Leah J. Williams
nintendo museum

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Nintendo has officially announced a special Nintendo Museum Direct to reveal more about what to expect of the newly-established Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan. As announced in 2021, Nintendo has converted the disused Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant into a museum exploring the 134-year history of the company, from its origins as a hanafuda and karuta playing card manufacturer to its modern legacy as a video game company.

Previously, Nintendo teased its museum would house an array of significant historical artefacts, with each of the exhibits revealing more about the company and its progression throughout the decades. The museum was targeting completion in March 2024, and it’s more-or-less hit this goal, with its opening set for sometime in Autumn 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].

It’s expected to be a major tourism hotspot when it opens, likely attracting global audiences, so those keen to attend should certainly pay attention to the upcoming Nintendo livestream to learn more. The Nintendo Museum Direct will last for around 10 minutes, and will contain important information about the opening of the museum, and what visitors can expect of the exhibits.

Read: The Nintendo Museum will be ready in March 2024

How to watch the Nintendo Museum Direct

The Nintendo Museum Direct will air on 19 August 2024, depending on your time zone. Here’s how the timings work out globally:

  • Australia – 8:00 am AEST | 7:30 am ACST | 6:00 am AWST (20 August)
  • New Zealand – 10:00 am NZST (20 August)
  • United States – 3:00 pm PT | 6:00 pm ET (19 August)
  • United Kingdom – 10:00 pm GMT | 11:00 pm BST (19 August)
  • Japan – 7:00 am JST (20 August)

As usual, the show will air live on YouTube, via the official Nintendo channels. You can now bookmark the upcoming stream for a notification when it’s live. Stay tuned for any news and tidbits from this brief showcase.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
the thing funko fusion
?>
News

Funko Fusion gets a PC demo featuring The Thing

You know, The Thing. The Thing!

Leah J. Williams
nintendo museum
?>
News

The Nintendo Museum opens on 2 October

The Nintendo Museum will feature hundreds of items, including a Nintendo baby stroller and light guns.

Leah J. Williams
fantasy life i the girl who steals time
?>
News

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been delayed

The Girl Who Steals Time is stealing more time.

Leah J. Williams
just crow things wholesome games steam
?>
News

The best deals from the Wholesome Games Steam sale

Sometimes all you need is a good, cosy game.

Leah J. Williams
quantic dream star wars eclipse
?>
News

Star Wars Eclipse's lead writer has left Quantic Dream

Star Wars Eclipse lead writer Adam Williams has moved on to new opportunities.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login