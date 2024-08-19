The Nintendo Museum is being shown off in a livestream tomorrow

Nintendo has officially announced a special Nintendo Museum Direct to reveal more about what to expect of the newly-established Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan. As announced in 2021, Nintendo has converted the disused Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant into a museum exploring the 134-year history of the company, from its origins as a hanafuda and karuta playing card manufacturer to its modern legacy as a video game company.

Previously, Nintendo teased its museum would house an array of significant historical artefacts, with each of the exhibits revealing more about the company and its progression throughout the decades. The museum was targeting completion in March 2024, and it’s more-or-less hit this goal, with its opening set for sometime in Autumn 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].

It’s expected to be a major tourism hotspot when it opens, likely attracting global audiences, so those keen to attend should certainly pay attention to the upcoming Nintendo livestream to learn more. The Nintendo Museum Direct will last for around 10 minutes, and will contain important information about the opening of the museum, and what visitors can expect of the exhibits.

Read: The Nintendo Museum will be ready in March 2024

How to watch the Nintendo Museum Direct

The Nintendo Museum Direct will air on 19 August 2024, depending on your time zone. Here’s how the timings work out globally:

Australia – 8:00 am AEST | 7:30 am ACST | 6:00 am AWST (20 August)

– 8:00 am AEST | 7:30 am ACST | 6:00 am AWST (20 August) New Zealand – 10:00 am NZST (20 August)

– 10:00 am NZST (20 August) United States – 3:00 pm PT | 6:00 pm ET (19 August)

– 3:00 pm PT | 6:00 pm ET (19 August) United Kingdom – 10:00 pm GMT | 11:00 pm BST (19 August)

– 10:00 pm GMT | 11:00 pm BST (19 August) Japan – 7:00 am JST (20 August)

As usual, the show will air live on YouTube, via the official Nintendo channels. You can now bookmark the upcoming stream for a notification when it’s live. Stay tuned for any news and tidbits from this brief showcase.

