News

 > News > Culture

Nintendo Live 2023 announced as a physical event for the USA

Nintendo is running a large-scale fan event to celebrate the company's various properties.
12 Apr 2023
Edmond Tran
Nintendo Live 2023

Culture

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Nintendo has rarely had a presence at physical games conventions in the past few years – even before the Covid pandemic – often opting for Nintendo Direct digital showcases and free demo events instead. That’s all set to change now, with the company announcing an in-person event called ‘Nintendo Live 2023’, which will take place in Seattle, Washington sometime in September 2023.

Nintendo Live debuted in Japan in 2018, and returned in 2022 after a brief hiatus. Now, its first Western extension promises ‘a new way to experience the games and worlds of Nintendo, with fun gameplay, live stage performances, exciting gaming tournaments, memorable photo ops and more.’

Read: All the big video game events in 2023

According to Nintendo, the event will feature a large-scale themed area, and aim to welcome die-hard Nintendo fans or those brand-new to the company’s properties – perhaps to capture the wide audience introduced to the world via The Super Mario Bros. Movie, or perhaps Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios.

In a provided statement, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser remarked, ‘With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories.’

Nintendo Live 2022 was held in Tokyo, Japan, and ran over the course of two days in October. It featured events like a parent-child Nintendo Switch Sports tournament, a live Animal Crossing DJ set from in-game character K.K. Slider, and an exploration of Pokemon history.

Further details on an event schedule, dates, times, and ticketing are still to come, and will be available on the official Nintendo Live 2023 website.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Board Games Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
elder scrolls online necrom
?>
News

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom fuses horror and high fantasy

Here's everything you can expect when The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom launches for PC and consoles.

Leah J. Williams
let's build a zoo aquarium odyssey dlc
?>
News

Let's Build a Zoo gets major Aquarium Odyssey DLC

Let's Build a Zoo is expanding into the ocean realm, with new buildable aquariums.

Leah J. Williams
tighnari genshin impact
?>
News

Genshin Impact hero gets new English voice actor

Genshin Impact hero Tighnari will be voiced by actor Zachary Gordon going forward.

Leah J. Williams
best board games 2022
?>
News

The best board games of 2022 have been crowned

The American Tabletop Awards has officially crowned the best board games of 2022.

Leah J. Williams
Dead Island 2 key art
?>
News

Dead Island 2 has some hefty PC system requirements

Dead Island 2 will let you rip through detailed zombies, but if you're playing on PC, you'll need a hefty…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login