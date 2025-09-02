Rumours escalate of a Nintendo Direct around the corner

With the Switch 2 finally released, Nintendo fans are clamouring for word on more first-party releases and third-party ports. With a console that can finally rival the other contenders on the market, those who have been exclusively gaming on a Switch are now looking at the prospect of being able to play hit titles from the current generation like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077.

With that in mind, rumours of a Nintendo Direct event coming in September coming from leaker Nate the Hate has got audiences theorising what might be next. However, this also comes at the same time as uncertainty around third-party Switch 2 ports due to the lack of devkits available.

First-party games

The success of Donkey Kong Bananza continues the string of successful blockbuster titles from Nintendo’s primary mascots, following in the footsteps of 2017’s juggernaut reimaginings Breath of the Wild and Super Mario: Odyssey. The next major first-party release for the company looks to be the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. With the release window of the game only being cited as some time in 2025 up to now, a Nintendo Direct would be the perfect opportunity to announce a date and drum up excitement.

Rumoured third-party games

One of the more eagerly-awaited games to arrive to the Switch 2, and one that is rumoured to do so at this very event, is Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s likely not surprising to many people that the game was too demanding for the original Switch, but word of it coming to the newer model comes alongside speculation that it might finally receive a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

However, with the problems reported on handheld versions of some ports like Elden Ring, it’s uncertain how these more demanding titles might fare.

More indie titles

Nintendo Directs have long been events that have allowed indie developers a spotlight, making the Switch consoles a reliable home for new indie releases. July’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase brought plenty of surprises, but these can often draw less hype ahead of time than the big, blockbuster titles like RDR2, many of these smaller games go on to draw a lot of praise and popular attention.

With Hollow Knight: Silksong finally releasing on September 4th, indie developers looking to showcase their game might feel more confident that the attention will be on them rather than on whether Silksong is or isn’t present.