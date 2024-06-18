Nintendo has officially confirmed the date for its previously announced June 2024 Nintendo Direct – and it’s less than 24 hours away. The surprise announcement was shared on Twitter / X, in a post confirming the show will air on 18 June, and that it will contain around 40 minutes of trailers and updates for Nintendo Switch games coming in the second half of 2024.

The wording is very specific here, as Nintendo previously confirmed there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor console. That console is officially set to be revealed by March 2025, but it will not be part of this particular Nintendo Direct.

Rather, the focus will be on the final major games in development for Nintendo Switch. There’s likely to be some surprises in this lot, as Nintendo is incredibly good at keeping their in-development titles secret, but we’re also likely to get updates on some previously-announced games.

Read: Nintendo will continue releasing Switch games into 2025

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is set to release in 2025, but we may still hear more about this title. We’re also very likely to see more of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which is set to launch on 10 October 2024. Beyond these titles, the latest Nintendo Direct is a real mystery, and that should mean great things on the way.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct in June 2024

The Nintendo Direct is set to air on 18 June 2024, at the following times around the world:

Australia – 12:00 am AEST (19 June) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (18 June)

– 12:00 am AEST (19 June) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (18 June) New Zealand – 2:00 am NZST (19 June)

– 2:00 am NZST (19 June) United States – 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (18 June)

– 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (18 June) United Kingdom – 3:00 pm BST | 4:00 pm CET (18 June)

As always, the show will air live on YouTube, and will be available as a VOD later.

Stay tuned for the latest news and announcements from the Nintendo Direct of June 2024.