New PS5 Slim Models: Release Date, Global Pricing, Announcement Trailer

After months of speculation, Sony has officially revealed its new PS5 models.
12 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
PlayStation

Image: Sony

Sony Interactive Entertainment has finally unveiled its long-awaited PS5 refresh, which includes two new, slimline consoles that strongly resemble their larger counterparts. Both the Digital and Standard versions of the PS5 are being revamped, with each console’s physical volume reportedly being reduced by around 30% – with weight reductions of around 18-24%.

Both models arrive with 1TB worth of storage, and will maintain the same features and performance as their respective predecessors. Beyond the physical difference, there will now be a redesigned horizontal stand included with the new models.

New accessories have also been announced, alongside these console refreshes: a Vertical Stand compatible with all PS5 models (US $29.99), fresh Console Covers including an all-matte Black cover (US $54.99), and a separate Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive (US $79.99) that can be used with the PS5 Digital Edition.

According to Sony, the slimline models will arrive from November 2023, starting in the United States, with the console being rolled out worldwide over the holiday period.

PS5 Global Prices

Here’s the price breakdown of the incoming models:

  • PS5 Standard Edition (Slim) – AU $799.95 | US $499.99 | €549.99 | £479.99
  • PS5 Digital Edition – AU $679.95 | US $449.99 | €449.99 | £389.99

As noted by Sony, while the new designs are fairly similar to their past counterparts, there are some core tweaks to mark out the slimline model, beyond an obvious weight and bulk difference.

The panels on both new consoles are divided down the centre, with the top portion featuring a glossy look, and the bottom being a familiar matte texture. A minor aesthetic difference, but one that will help differentiate between the two models. A difference in power consumption was not mentioned.

When the new console rollout begins, we can expect the original and slimline PS5 designs to share shelf space until the original is sold out, so keep an eye on that dividing line if you’re keen to pick up the new console. Sony has stated that once stock of the original PS5 models disappear, the slimline designs will become the new standard.

For now, expect to see the new, slimmer PS5 models arriving in stores and online from November 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

