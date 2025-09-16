Steam has dropped four new free games from indie developers, featuring a wide variety of genres, art styles and creative twists on old favourites.

While Hollow Knight: Silksong, which has sold 3.2 million copies in two weeks, might be taking up most of the attention for indie games at the moment, these lesser-known titles are well worth a look at no cost. The four range from VR rail shooters to visual novels, collectible trading games and turn-based tactical snowball fighting, covering everything from quick, casual experiences to more involved gameplay.

Free Steam Games

Stocks is a combination of a light simulation and a trading card game, where being online will grant you free collectible items every two hours. These can then be held onto or traded for profit, with new seasons starting each month.

Road Trip to the End of the World is a visual novel about a coast-to-coast trip between a girl and her imaginary friend, en route to crash her former best friend’s wedding, promising “1-2 hours of pure road trip chaos.”

Rail Gunner is, as the name implies, an old-fashioned arcade-style rail shooter. For less old-fashioned features, it’s also VR-compatible, with fully-destructible and physically modelled enemies featuring neural network AI to blast through.

The Most Epicest Snowball Fight Ever! is an interesting combination of a casual colourful style with turn-based, tactical gameplay, with players tasked to defend their homes from imaginary snow monsters.

Positive Reviews

The games have all garnered solid reviews, with very positive feedback on Road Trip to the End of the World in particular. One reviewer awarded it 10/10, calling it “A bittersweet story that brought a few tears to my eyes.”

The Most Epicest Snowball Fight Ever! also received positive feedback, with praise for its turn-based gameplay, handy tutorial, and art style. Stocks has a more mixed review rating, while Rail Gunner has only a handful of (largely positive) feedback so far, with users praising the VR mode in particular.

All four games are completely free to play, although Rail Gunner also has an optional add-on to unlock full progression, priced at $5.99.