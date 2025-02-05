Arkane co-founder’s ‘retro sci-fi RPG’ secures publishing deal with Neowiz

Wolfeye Studios, the developer founded by Raphaël Colantonio (founder of Arkane, director of Dishonored, Prey), has secured a publishing deal for its previously-announced “retro sci-fi RPG,” with Neowiz (Lies of P) now officially on board.

Per Seungchul Kim, co-CEO of Neowiz, now is the perfect time to partner with Wolfeye Studios as it’s a “timely and strategic fit” for the publisher. As some will note, Neowiz is currently overseeing the tail end of development of Lies of P, its upcoming DLC, and a future sequel. Wolfeye’s upcoming RPG will reaffirm the company’s “commitment to delivering remarkable story-driven games that resonate with gamers worldwide on PC and console platforms.”

Colantonio expressed enthusiasm for the partnership in the press announcement, describing a “burning passion” for making a “very specific type of game that blends RPG, action, and simulation.” He also noted these games can only be successful with like-minded publishing partners – which is why Neowiz was the right fit.

Per Julien Roby, CEO and executive producer at Wolfeye Studios, Neowiz is a publisher that “truly understands” the vision for the upcoming game, with a similar view to create a “unique, creative and memorable game experience that will appeal both to our long-term fans and new players alike.”

As noted, Wolfeye’s upcoming RPG is seemingly inspired by Arkane games of the past, with a focus on a layered and visually-interesting world packed with unique lore. The game remains unnamed, but we have seen fair glimpses into its world, in concept art revealing Western-inspired plains changed by uncanny modern technology. There are also elements of steampunk in what’s been revealed so far, as well as retro-Victorian touches that do bring to mind Dishonored and its fellows.

For now, we’ll have to stay patient to see more of this upcoming game – but at least the wait feels better now, with Neowiz on board. Previously, images of Wolfeye’s next game tantalised, but there was the hanging question about what would eventuate, particularly in a time when game publishing options are slimming.

With the talent backing Wolfeye Studios, and the vision for its upcoming retro sci-fi action game, it’s great to see Neowiz stepping in to support the endeavour. At the moment, it appears the game is in the early stages of development, but we’ll likely hear more in the coming months and year, so stay tuned.