MultiVersus is giving girl power in its third season of content, with The Powerpuff Girls and DC superhero Nubia set to debut as fighters.

Wildly enough, The Powerpuff Girls are included as one fighter, with attacks utilising all of their abilities in rotation. There’s some lovely animation work going on in their appearance, with each punch and kick accompanied by a dazzling spin, as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup trade spots for devastating blows. In some moves, they’ll “shove” together as an unstoppable force, and in one very neat-looking move, they form a human daisy chain to clobber opponents in hammer-like fashion.

As an added bonus, The Powerpuff Girls also come with a very fun alternative skin, which transforms them (in appearance and voice) into their male counterparts, The Rowdyruff Boys. These villains are essentially evil versions of The Powerpuff Girls, as created by Mojo Jojo.

Just because it’s a very funny comparison, it’s important to know they were created with armpit hair, snails, and a dog tail, combined with Chemical X. The Powerpuff Girls, meanwhile, were created with sugar, spice, and everything nice.

As announced, The Powerpuff Girls (and The Rowdyruff Boys) will be available in MultiVersus from 17 September 2024, when the game’s third season kicks off. On debut, there will also be a new “Destroyed” version of the City of Townsville map to fight on.

Later in the season, players will unlock access to Nubia, an Amazon warrior who was also the first Black female superhero introduced by DC. She’s often depicted as being a sister of Wonder Woman, and shares her strength, agility, and power.

Elsewhere in the season, players will also get a new map in the form of “Midnight Showing”, which is inspired by the 1984 film, Gremlins. Of course, Stripe and Gizmo are already playable in the game, so you’ll be able to jump into this stage for all your Gremlins fighting fantasies.

Stay tuned for more details of new content arriving in MultiVersus.