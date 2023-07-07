News

Mortal Kombat 1: Story trailer reveals Smoke, Rain, more Kameos

The latest Mortal Kombat 1 trailer has shown off the complexity of Kameo moves, and the struggles of the Lin Kuei.
7 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
mortal kombat 1 lin kuei trailer

Image: NetherRealm Studios

The latest trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 has revealed more of its rebooted fighters and narrative, with series icons Sub-Zero and Scorpion now leading the Lin Kuei clan as it faces opposition from enemy factions. They’re not alone in this struggle, as the trailer has revealed the ninja Smoke will also join them as a playable character, taking rare prominence in the main storyline.

Smoke will utilise flashy smoke-concealed hits and a curved dagger in his new fighting style, and will also have limited teleportation abilities that move him across the battlefield in dramatic bursts of grey.

Rain, another returning playable character, was also revealed in the latest trailer. Rain will wield a new magical water staff in this reboot/sequel, and use close and long-range hits to drown and defeat enemies.

You can see both characters in action in the newly-revealed Lin Kuei Mortal Kombat 1 trailer:

Read: Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay details and character roster revealed

Also revealed in the new trailer is a fresh look at the game’s Kameo fighters system, which enables players to call in ‘tag team’ attacks from a separate roster of Mortal Kombat characters. In the trailer, Sektor, Cyrax, Frost, and Scorpion are revealed as new Kameo fighters, with each showing off deadly signature attacks – like Cyrax’s spiked chest blade, which can crunch muscle and bone.

Per early details from developer NetherRealm Studios, the existence of these Kameo fighters will be considered ‘non-canon’ to the main story. They’re simply a way to expand the possibilities of the game’s fighting action. So, if you’d like to use Scorpion as a main character and a Kameo fighter, that’s possible.

We’ll learn more about the Lin Kuei and their fights with enemies like Johnny Cage as we head closer to the launch of Mortal Kombat 1. The game is set to land on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch on 19 September 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

