Mortal Kombat 1 set for server stress test ahead of launch

NetherRealm Studios has announced a server stress test to better understand demand for the upcoming game.
29 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
Mortal Kombat 1 beta

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games have confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 is set for a pre-beta online stress test, with this early gameplay session designed to stretch the limits of game server capacity. While the developer and publisher have made clear this is not a true beta for the game, it will likely be the first public hands-on with the game’s combat system.

It will also be available to everyone; you won’t need to have preordered the game to access it. This is so that NetherRealm can test server capacity to its fullest extent, with a much larger audience base than only those able and willing to preorder.

‘The purpose is to deliberately stress our online infrastructure and identify potential issues ahead of the game’s launch,’ NetherRealm said.

Everyone selected to participate in the stress test will gain access to 1v1 online multiplayer mode, and a single-player Klassic Towers mode against AI. Characters available in this showcase will be announced at a later date.

Read: Mortal Kombat 1 announced, releasing September 2023

If you’re keen to participate, you can head to the Warner Bros. Games website now and sign up to be considered for access. You will need a Warner Bros. Games account, and access is not guaranteed – but there’s no harm in throwing your hat into the ring.

Currently, Warner Bros. and NetherRealm are specifically seeking signups from PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users in North America, Latin America, Brazil, and Europe. At this stage, the stress test is not planned for other regions, or for other platforms like PC and Nintendo Switch.

Also important to note is that NetherRealm and Warner Bros. Games have not dated the online stress test, as of writing. It will take place before preorder beta in August 2023 – but a firm date has not been revealed.

We’ll likely hear more about what’s in store as Mortal Kombat 1 heads towards release on 19 September 2023.

05/29/2023 01:19 am GMT

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

