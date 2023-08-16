News

Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta – When and How to Play

The Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta now has confirmed running dates during August 2023.
16 Aug 2023
Edmond Tran
Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta August 2023

PlayStation

Image: NetherRealm Studios

NetherRealm Studios has announced the dates of the Mortal Kombat 1 closed beta test, following an online stress test event in June. The beta will run from 18-21 August 2023 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console, exclusively for people who have pre-ordered the game.

NetherRealm confirmed details of the beta in a post on Twitter, explaining it will feature six playable fighters, four Kameo characters (who can provide assist attacks during battles), and two stages.

The developer also confirmed there will be a single-player Klassic Tower available for play, which pits players against a series of computer-controlled opponents.

Start Dates and Times

The Mortal Kombat 1 closed beta will begin on Friday 18 August 2023. Here’s what time it goes live around the US, UK, and Australia:

US: Friday 18 August 2023 @ 8:00am PDT / 10:00am CDT / 11:00am EDT0
UK and Europe: Friday 18 August 2023 @ 4:00pm BST / 5:00pm CEST
Australia and New Zealand: Saturday 19 August 2023 @ 1:00am AEST / 3:00am NZST

End Dates and Times

The beta will end on Monday 21 August 2023. The exact stopping times around the globe are as follows:

US: Monday 21 August 2023 @ 8:00am PDT / 10:00am CDT / 11:00am EDT0
UK and Europe: Monday 21 August 2023 @ 4:00pm BST / 5:00pm CEST
Australia and New Zealand: Tuesday 22 August 2023 @ 1:00am AEST / 3:00am NZST

How To Join the Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta

The Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta is available only to players who have pre-ordered the game.

Those who’ve pre-ordered Mortal Kombat 1 digitally will automatically receive access to the beta through their consoles.

If you’ve pre-ordered the game through a participating physical retailer, beta codes will be distributed by those retailers, and will need to be redeemed through a Warner Bros. Games account.

Pre-orders for all versions of the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X are eligible for Closed Beta Access.

Pre-loading and Downloading the Beta

Players on Xbox Series X/S will have the advantage of being able to preload the Mortal Kombat 1 beta beginning 15 August 2023, NetherRealm has confirmed.

Unfortunately, PS5 players will need to wait until the beta starts on 18 August at 8:00am PDT / 11:00am EDT / 10:00am CDT.

Playable Characters

  • Liu Kang
  • Sub-Zero
  • Kenshi
  • Kitana
  • Johnny cage
  • Li Mei

Kameo Fighters

  • Kano
  • Sonya
  • Jax
  • Frost

Available Stages

  • The Teahouse
  • Johnny Cage’s Mansion

Mortal Kombat 1 Release Date and Platforms

Mortal Kombat 1 is slated for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on 19 September 2023.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer.

