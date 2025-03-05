Monster Hunter Wilds is the fastest-selling Capcom game ever

Monster Hunter Wilds has become the fastest-selling Capcom game of all time, selling 8 million copies in the three days since its launch. Not only that, the game has surpassed the next fastest-selling game, Monster Hunter World, by a wide margin.

Per a press release from Capcom, it’s a significant moment in company history, eclipsing all expectations for the release. It has pointed to a range of factors as possible explanations for the game’s blockbuster success – its beta periods, online showcase events, and more – but the simplest answer is Monster Hunter Wilds is a very good game, arriving at a time when players are looking for exactly that.

Since the launch of Monster Hunter World in 2018, the global profile of the Monster Hunter franchise has grown exponentially, with a love for this game and subsequent releases clearly contributing to excitement for Wilds. Early trailers promised an experience that built on World, for a more ambitious, unique monster hunting adventure for everyone – and clearly, these ideas have resonated.

As Capcom states, there has been a “massive excitement” for the new game, leading to the company hitting sales milestones at unprecedented speeds.

Read: Monster Hunter Wilds review: Unapologetically weird and wonderful

Per sales data provided by Capcom, this achievement means the Monster Hunter series has now hit around 116 million units sold, to date. That puts it only behind the Resident Evil franchise, which has sold 167 million units (and realistically, with new games on the way, this will be tough to beat).

As the second-most popular Capcom franchise, ahead of Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry, and Dead Rising, it’s clear there is a bright future ahead for Monster Hunter. Capcom has said as much in its latest press release, confirming it “remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.”

Given the success announced here, we can expect to see Monster Hunter Wilds expanded upon in future, much like World was. While it’s too early to speculate about DLC plans, it’s highly likely the popularity of this game will lead to new developments, and more content, well into the future.

You can learn more about Monster Hunter Wilds in the GamesHub review.