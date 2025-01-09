Monster Hunter Wilds gets its second beta in February 2025

Capcom has confirmed a second open beta for Monster Hunter Wilds, with all keen players able to jump in to experience the game. As announced, this second round of testing will feature the same content as the first – character and Palico creation, and multiple creatures to hunt – as well as a new monster hunt for the Gypceros.

This bird-like beast is one of the many monsters returning from past Monster Hunter games, and is known for its poisoning abilities, and its clever ‘play dead’ tactics. Those keen to tackle the hunt should be wary of its sneaky plays to keep any hope of taking it down.

Anyone who participated in the original beta for Monster Hunter Wilds will be able to take their progress along with them into this second beta test. That includes character creation data. With the conclusion of this beta, new and returning players will also be able to claim a decorative charm (a Stuffed Felyne Teddy) and an item pack for use in the full game.

Per Capcom, the upcoming second beta should include plenty of improvements and tweaks, as requested by players, ensuring an overall better experience than in the first beta test.

“Open Beta Test 2 is your second chance to try out the evolved hunting experience in Monster Hunter Wilds, this time featuring an additional monster!” Capcom said, via YouTube. “Following the first Open Beta Test, the development team have been reading all of the feedback and requests we’ve received, and are working hard to improve the quality of the game for launch.”

How to access the Monster Hunter Wilds beta

To jump into the Monster Hunter Wilds beta, download the test via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, or Steam. It will be available to all users, and you won’t need to be a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass user to jump in.

This test will take place in two phases. The first will be from 6-9 February 2025, and the second will be from 13-16 February 2025. Here’s when you can expect each test to kick off, around the world:

The 6-9 February 2025 test will begin at:

Australia – 2:00 pm AEDT | 1:30 pm ACDT | 11:00 am AWST (7 February)

– 2:00 pm AEDT | 1:30 pm ACDT | 11:00 am AWST (7 February) New Zealand – 4:00 pm NZDT (7 February)

– 4:00 pm NZDT (7 February) Japan – 12:00 pm JST (7 February)

– 12:00 pm JST (7 February) United States – 7:00 pm PT | 10:00 pm ET (6 February)

– 7:00 pm PT | 10:00 pm ET (6 February) United Kingdom – 3:00 am GMT | 4:00 am CET (7 February)

The 13-16 February 2025 test will begin at:

Australia – 2:00 pm AEDT | 1:30 pm ACDT | 11:00 am AWST (14 February)

– 2:00 pm AEDT | 1:30 pm ACDT | 11:00 am AWST (14 February) New Zealand – 4:00 pm NZDT (14 February)

– 4:00 pm NZDT (14 February) Japan – 12:00 pm JST (14 February)

– 12:00 pm JST (14 February) United States – 7:00 pm PT | 10:00 pm ET (13 February)

– 7:00 pm PT | 10:00 pm ET (13 February) United Kingdom – 3:00 am GMT | 4:00 am CET (14 February)

The beta test will be live for approximately 72 hours, finishing three days after it begins. Following these tests, the next time players will be able to dive in will be 28 February 2025 – the official launch date of the game.