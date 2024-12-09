The Australian games landscape is constantly evolving, and event seasons like Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) act as a great forum to hear what broader gaming audiences are interested in, what developers want to be speaking about at industry conferences, and how we can better collaborate as a community.

Host May Jasper welcomed Manager of Events, Content and Communication at IGEA, Sav Wolfe, to take a bird’s eye view of the games industry, discuss some of the challenges we’re currently facing, how games communities and industry trends are evolving, and the learnings they took away when MIGW and GCAP 2024 wound down.

“I think it’s important to meet the industry where it’s at in terms of content. Because if I was like ‘I’m gonna go put on a bunch of content that I think is really interesting’, that’s probably not going to be what everybody else thinks is particularly interesting,” said Wolfe.

The episode also takes a look back at MIGW’s ‘night of nights’, the Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDA’s), which took the stage at The Forum theatre in Melbourne. Host and Producer of Checkpoint Gaming on JOY 94.9 FM and judge at this year’s AGDA’s, Luke Mitchell, spoke with May to share some insights on how the judging criteria works, and what stood out in a few of his favourite nominated games.

Before the PAX AUS cyclone rolled into town, Thursday October 10 also saw the rollout of Big Games Night Out 2024, Freeplay: Parallels, and Greening the Screen – an experiment in game making presented by The Royal Botanic Gardens built in partnership with Weird Flex Studios. The installation was created to engage the public with the environment around them through nature-play.

Listen to Episode 6 of the MIGW 2024 Podcast below!

