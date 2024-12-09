What if a capitalistic structure like a slot machine was taken over by a futuristic fungus, and asked players to contort their bodies to sync fruits in the middle of Fed Square? It would certainly be a creative way to engage the public and challenge the bounds of serotonin-spiking gameplay.

Over MIGW, ACMI was host to a title that explored the medium, showcasing a public art movement-based installation that functions like an ‘anti-slot machine,’ Rotted Luck (which took place on Oct 5). Host May Jasper chatted with the artists behind Rotted Luck – screenwriter and comedian, Vidja Rajan, and Mars First Logistics developer, Ian MacLarty – to delve into some of the title’s movement mechanics, and what it was like creating a game using an art gallery as their console.

May was also joined by the co-curators behind High Score 2024, a two day networking conference during MIGW focused on music and sound design for games (Oct 5-6). Composer and Triple J’s Something More Host Tim Shiel and Creative Director/Composer/Sound Designer Amy McNickle shared their aims for creating an intimate space for industry folk, and what they hope attendees interested in pursuing games music as a career will gain from getting a more well-rounded view of the industry.

According to Shiel, “‘Even though High Score is very much an event that’s created for people who work in game audio, it’s also just a celebration of creativity. And probably anyone who is creative would get something out of it.”

Listen to Episode 3 of the MIGW 2024 Podcast below!

