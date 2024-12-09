News

ICYMI: Connecting games and the arts (MIGW 2024 Podcast Ep. 3)

Look back on the fusion of games and art with 'Rotted Luck' and High Score 2024 insights in MIGW Podcast Episode 3!
9 Dec 2024 0:00
Steph Panecasio
Image: High Score

What if a capitalistic structure like a slot machine was taken over by a futuristic fungus, and asked players to contort their bodies to sync fruits in the middle of Fed Square? It would certainly be a creative way to engage the public and challenge the bounds of serotonin-spiking gameplay.

Over MIGW, ACMI was host to a title that explored the medium, showcasing a public art movement-based installation that functions like an ‘anti-slot machine,’ Rotted Luck (which took place on Oct 5). Host May Jasper chatted with the artists behind Rotted Luck – screenwriter and comedian, Vidja Rajan, and Mars First Logistics developer, Ian MacLarty – to delve into some of the title’s movement mechanics, and what it was like creating a game using an art gallery as their console.   

May was also joined by the co-curators behind High Score 2024, a two day networking conference during MIGW focused on music and sound design for games (Oct 5-6). Composer and Triple J’s Something More Host Tim Shiel and Creative Director/Composer/Sound Designer Amy McNickle shared their aims for creating an intimate space for industry folk, and what they hope attendees interested in pursuing games music as a career will gain from getting a more well-rounded view of the industry. 

According to Shiel, “‘Even though High Score is very much an event that’s created for people who work in game audio, it’s also just a celebration of creativity. And probably anyone who is creative would get something out of it.”

Listen to Episode 3 of the MIGW 2024 Podcast below!

Read: High Score keynote speaker Richard Lapington on the evolution of audio design

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

