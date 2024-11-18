Microsoft is working on a handheld gaming console

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed the company is working on a major handheld gaming device, with prototypes currently in the development phase. Speaking to Bloomberg, Spencer described an expectation that Microsoft would “do something” in the handheld space, with that “something” still very much in the works.

The company is reportedly studying the handheld gaming market extensively, to determine where it can best implement a new vision. Notably, Spencer said the company was also focussed on improving the Xbox app for existing handheld devices, to ensure Xbox games can be played anywhere, on multiple devices. As Microsoft’s new marketing campaign claims, pretty much any modern tech can be an Xbox.

Looking to the future, Spencer made clear that a dedicated Microsoft-helmed handheld was still on the cards, despite this holistic approach. “Longer term, I love us building devices,” Spencer said. “And I think our team could do some real innovative work.”

Any creation would be informed by lessons learned from the existing handheld market, and “what’s happening now.” When pushed on the topic, Spencer expressed a desire for the potential Microsoft handheld to play games locally, rather than being a cloud-based handheld – but as it stands, plans for the device are still shaping up, and its launch is still far away.

Looking objectively at the handheld gaming market, it’s worth noting there’s already plenty of handheld gaming devices that run on Windows, and are capable of playing Xbox games. While the Steam Deck features a proprietary operating system, other devices like the Asus ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go utilise Windows to run, and offer native access to the Microsoft app – as well as Xbox Game Pass, and cloud streaming via this platform.

It doesn’t always run smoothly, speaking from experience, but the reality is the need for a Microsoft handheld has already been fulfilled by third parties. It’s unclear what a new handheld device would add, beyond a streamlined operating system.

Regardless, it appears Microsoft is pressing ahead, with a view to seek out gaps in the existing handheld market and innovate within the space. At this stage, it’s a matter of waiting to see what forms from ongoing discussions, and how Microsoft plans to reshape the handheld gaming space. There’s much more to come in future, but we’ll have to stay patient to see it.