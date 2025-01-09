News

Microsoft plans to streamline Windows on handheld gaming PCs

The handheld Windows experience could soon change for the better.
9 Jan 2025 12:16
Leah J. Williams
Image: Xbox

Microsoft is currently planning to overhaul and improve the Windows handheld gaming experience, with changes expected this year. At CES 2025, Jason Ronald, Microsoft’s VP of “Next Generation” discussed improving support for handheld PCs running Windows, with devices like the Lenovo Legion Go S at the forefront.

“We’ve been really innovating for a long time in the console space, and as we partner across the industry it’s really about how do we bring those innovations that we’ve incubated and developed in the console space and bring them to PC and bring them to the handheld gaming space,” Ronald said at CES 2025, per The Verge.

Bringing the Xbox “experience” to all Windows PCs was also discussed, with plans currently gestating to improve functionality, as well as “combine” the Xbox and Windows experience for something better and more streamlined.

“I would say it’s bringing the best of Xbox and Windows together, because we have spent the last 20 years building a world-class operating system, but it’s really locked to the console,” Ronald told The Verge. “What we’re doing is we’re really focused on how do we bring those experiences for both players and developers to the broader Windows ecosystem.”

Read: Lenovo’s Legion Go S handheld PC will have SteamOS variant

As The Verge points out – and as reflective of GamesHub‘s own experience – Windows currently runs poorly on handheld gaming devices. Menus are not optimised for a miniature, touch-screen experience, and running games isn’t always smooth. In the past, we’ve seen compatibility issues, such as undersized menus, pop-ups interrupting gameplay, and menus being particularly obtrusive. It’s part of the reason why the Steam Deck is so popular – its SteamOS UI is purposefully built, and allows for easy and smooth access to games.

Per The Verge, Microsoft is keenly aware of this issue, and is working on a solution (and likely a new interface) to improve the handheld Windows experience.

“We’re focused on really simplifying that and making it much more like a console experience,” Ronald said. “Our goal is to put the player and their library at the centre of the experience and not all the [Windows] work that you have to do today.”

Ronald teased more information arriving later in 2025, hinting at new developments to ensure users of devices like the Asus ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go will have an overall better experience gaming on Windows in future.

Notably, Microsoft also recently discussed plans to create its own gaming handheld, with this likely set to benefit from incoming changes to the gaming experience on Windows PCs of all forms. Based on comments from Phil Spencer, Microsoft Gaming CEO, this device is still several years away.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

