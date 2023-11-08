Mass Effect 4 teaser trailer released by Bioware

BioWare has celebrated its annual N7 Day with a fresh video teaser for the upcoming Mass Effect 4, revealing a new look at a cloaked character who likely serves a key role in the game. The brief clip sees this figure – helmeted, booted, and in black-and-red – wandering through what appears to be a space ship, before exiting into a mysterious location.

The teaser ends on two words: Mass Effect.

In a blog post, Mike Gamble, Mass Effect franchise director and executive producer has discussed work on the series and its legacy, while also revealing a crisper look at the figure featured in the teaser, who wields an N7 gun and wears a technology-infused N7 coat. So far, BioWare has not elaborated on the backstory or appearance of the character, leading to ample speculation about their significance on social media – and whether this could be fan-favourite character Liara making a grand return.

“Eleven years of N7 Days and sixteen years of Mass Effect later, the franchise continues to inspire our development team, and with each day, gives us the opportunity to create more adventures for you to have,” Gamble said.

“Whether it’s one of the many who have been here since the original game’s launch or those recently joining us at BioWare, we are all incredibly lucky to be envisioning this future. That process is equal parts rewarding and challenging.”

“Thank you for everything, and allowing us to do what we do. We approach the future of this universe with gratitude and deep respect. Respect for you – the community. Respect for the love and dedication you’ve given to us. Respect for the history and the stories you’ve created, and the characters you’ve fallen in love with. And, respect for the future, and the opportunity to do something big – something amazing – for you.”

To further celebrate N7 Day, BioWare has revealed a new charity partnership with Humble Bundle to re-release its Dragon Age and Mass Effect comics in one package, as well as new merchandise (figures, plushes, lights, and pins) for purchase.

Notably, this is where the teasers for new Mass Effect content end. The game remains in development at BioWare, and is likely still several years away. In the meantime, BioWare has a range of complications to manage – including strikes from former QA workers, and a lawsuit alleging unfair severance pay for recently laid-off employees.