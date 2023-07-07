News

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass Wave 5 Revealed

New tracks and racers are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in July 2023.
7 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
mario kart 8 deluxe booster course pass wave 5

Image: Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting a range of new cups, courses and special racers on 12 July 2023, when the long-awaited Booster Course Pass – Wave 5 launches. This is the largest expansion for the game yet, with a number of fresh tracks from Mario Kart Tour joining an all-star lineup from past games, and a totally original Deluxe track, known as Squeaky Clean Sprint.

There are also three returning racers included in Wave 5: Kamek, Petey Pirahna, and Wiggler.

Here’s the full rundown of the newly-announced cups and their respective tracks:

Feather Cup

  • Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)
  • Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii)
  • Squeaky Clean Sprint (New)

Cherry Cup

  • Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)
  • Koopa Cape (Mario Kart Wii)
  • Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)

You can get a glimpse of these courses in action via the official Booster Course Pass – Wave 5 trailer:

There are some great choices in this bundle, particularly the inclusion of so many Mario Kart Tour tracks. These are courses that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players are less likely to be familiar with, given their origins in the mobile game – so each will feel like a fresh inclusion.

As for the debuting track, Squeaky Clean Sprint, it looks like a bunch of fun. Being shrunk down to miniature size to explore a bathtub and its surrounds feels like a neat nod to the upcoming Pikmin 4 – and there’s also some shades of Gex: Deep Cover Gecko‘s Mystery TV stage, for all the Gexheads out there.

There’s just a single wave of courses left in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass – and plenty of classic tracks yet to make the cut. For now, we can look forward to the launch of this latest wave, and leave the debate about what deserves a place in Wave 6 for the future.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass – Wave 5 launches for Nintendo Switch on 12 July 2023.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

