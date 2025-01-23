Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 has been delayed

Don’t Nod has announced a month-long delay for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2, confirming players will have to wait until 15 April 2025 to continue the story that will begin in mid-February. Notably, the game’s first tape will retain its 18 February 2025 launch, simply leaving a larger gap for its biggest questions to be answered.

As previously detailed, Lost Records will comprise two unique chapters – Bloom and Rage – both of which follow a group of friends who must work together to uncover the dark secrets of long-hidden memories.

The game’s narrative takes place in 1995 and 2022, with the friends discussing their memories and reliving them in a winding tale that seemingly digs into the supernatural. (It’s worth noting there’s a 27 year gap between 1995 and 2022, suggesting the tale may have been partially inspired by Stephen King – for reasons that will be familiar to those who’ve read his work.)

There’s plenty of excitement around Lost Records, particularly for those who love the original Life is Strange and its exploration of friendship in a strange and uncanny world. So far, there are hints Lost Records will explore similar themes, with the same dedication to strong narrative storytelling – but at this stage, we’ll just have to wait to see what’s in store.

Per Don’t Nod, Tape 1 is ready for launch, but Tape 2 will simply need some addition time for optimisation, and “to give the team the necessary time to refine the experience for players and enhance the storytelling for a truly immersive continuation of the journey.”

It’s only a short delay, which bodes well, but we’ll have to stay patient to see where the Lost Records path leads. For those keen to learn more about the game, here’s the official synopsis, which promises plenty of cool mysteries in future:

“Rewind back to the 90s and live the defining summer of four high school girls as they forge bonds through their growing friendship, their punk band, and an unexplained event that will forever change their lives.”

“Navigate between dual timelines and shape both narratives – in 1995 and 2022 – with each offering a piece of the larger puzzle: the life-changing secrets they uncovered back then and why they’re reuniting now, after all these years. Together, in this place, they’re forced to try and remember clearly the fateful memories that have eluded them for the past 27 years.”

Lost Records: Bloom (Tape 1) launches on 18 February 2025.