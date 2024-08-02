News

 > News > Board Games

Classic Lord of the Rings board game to get Ultimate re-release

The Lord of the Rings: The Confrontation is an absolute classic.
2 Aug 2024 11:11
Leah J. Williams
lord of the rings game re-release

Board Games

Image: Ghost Galaxy / Middle-earth Enterprises / Sophisticated Games

Share Icon

Ghost Galaxy has announced classic board The Lord of the Rings: The Confrontation will get a shiny Ultimate Edition in future, with the project launching on crowdfunding service Gamefound in the coming weeks. As announced, the board game publisher has teamed up with Middle-earth Enterprises (a newly-formed subdivision of Embracer Group) and Sophisticated Games to bring back The Confrontation for modern audiences.

The Lord of the Rings: The Confrontation is one of the most acclaimed Lord of the Rings-inspired board games ever made, thanks to design work by legend of the board games industry, Reiner Knizia.

In the game, two players face off, with one controlling Sauron’s evil forces, and the other controlling heroic Frodo and his companions. To win, players must use strategy to advance their forces, while also analysing their opponent’s moves, and then combatting their strides forward.

Notably, while The Lord of the Rings: The Confrontation is a highly-awarded game with plenty of fans, it hasn’t been re-released in several years. For those who want to purchase a copy, there’s usually a few floating around secondhand, but it’s quite difficult to find The Confrontation at retail, and at a reasonable cost. That’s why news of an Ultimate Edition re-release is likely to spark interest for keen board gamers.

Read: 14 great co-op board games for two players

For now, Ghost Galaxy has only teased the news of The Lord of the Rings: The Confrontation – Ultimate Edition with a relatively blank Gamefound launch page, but even the bare details included are worth speculating about. As detailed, Ghost Galaxy is preparing to launch a “gorgeous new edition” of the game with “more fun play options than ever before.” It’s also teased big things for this upcoming board game, calling it “the most amazing Lord of the Rings gaming artifact that the world has ever seen.”

That wording is slightly more worrying for the potential price of this re-release, but we’ll withhold judgement for now, as the Gamefound campaign is yet to formally kick off.

In the coming weeks, we expect to hear more about this version of The Lord of the Rings: The Confrontation, and how it will update the gameplay and mechanics of the classic board game adventure. Those keen to hear more about the project can now follow along on Gamefound as Ghost Galaxy prepares for a dramatic reveal.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
magic the gathering secret lair astarion
?>
News

MTG's new Astarion Secret Lair card is to die for

Secret Lair's Astarion could singlehandedly haul new girlies into games of Magic: The Gathering.

Leah J. Williams
star wars outlaws release date, August 2024
?>
News

Star Wars Outlaws lead refuses to engage with "bad faith" discourse

Creative director Julian Gerighty has pushed back against "bad faith" internet discourse around Kay Vess.

Leah J. Williams
age of mythology retold release date 2024
?>
News

Gamescom 2024 will feature 50+ Xbox games

Xbox has announced a range of plans for Gamescom 2024.

Leah J. Williams
intel chip company
?>
News

Intel will lay off 15,000 employees as part of cost-cutting plans

Intel aims to deliver USD $10 billion in cost-saving by 2025, and it's taking extreme measures to do it.

Leah J. Williams
gcap 2024
?>
News

GCAP 2024: Schedule and keynote speakers revealed

Here's everything you need to know about GCAP 2024.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login