Classic Lord of the Rings board game to get Ultimate re-release

Ghost Galaxy has announced classic board The Lord of the Rings: The Confrontation will get a shiny Ultimate Edition in future, with the project launching on crowdfunding service Gamefound in the coming weeks. As announced, the board game publisher has teamed up with Middle-earth Enterprises (a newly-formed subdivision of Embracer Group) and Sophisticated Games to bring back The Confrontation for modern audiences.

The Lord of the Rings: The Confrontation is one of the most acclaimed Lord of the Rings-inspired board games ever made, thanks to design work by legend of the board games industry, Reiner Knizia.

In the game, two players face off, with one controlling Sauron’s evil forces, and the other controlling heroic Frodo and his companions. To win, players must use strategy to advance their forces, while also analysing their opponent’s moves, and then combatting their strides forward.

Notably, while The Lord of the Rings: The Confrontation is a highly-awarded game with plenty of fans, it hasn’t been re-released in several years. For those who want to purchase a copy, there’s usually a few floating around secondhand, but it’s quite difficult to find The Confrontation at retail, and at a reasonable cost. That’s why news of an Ultimate Edition re-release is likely to spark interest for keen board gamers.

For now, Ghost Galaxy has only teased the news of The Lord of the Rings: The Confrontation – Ultimate Edition with a relatively blank Gamefound launch page, but even the bare details included are worth speculating about. As detailed, Ghost Galaxy is preparing to launch a “gorgeous new edition” of the game with “more fun play options than ever before.” It’s also teased big things for this upcoming board game, calling it “the most amazing Lord of the Rings gaming artifact that the world has ever seen.”

That wording is slightly more worrying for the potential price of this re-release, but we’ll withhold judgement for now, as the Gamefound campaign is yet to formally kick off.

In the coming weeks, we expect to hear more about this version of The Lord of the Rings: The Confrontation, and how it will update the gameplay and mechanics of the classic board game adventure. Those keen to hear more about the project can now follow along on Gamefound as Ghost Galaxy prepares for a dramatic reveal.