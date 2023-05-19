News

 > News > PC

New Lord of the Rings MMORPG in the works at Amazon Games

A new Lord of the Rings MMORPG is in the works, helmed by Amazon Games, developer of the highly successful MMORPG New World.
19 May 2023
Emily Spindler
Lord of the Rings Amazon Games

PC

Image: Amazon Studios

Share Icon

Amazon Games has announced an agreement with Embracer Group’s Middle-earth Enterprises to develop and publish a new MMORPG based on The Lord of the Rings. The upcoming open-world adventure is still in the early stages of development, helmed by Amazon Games Orange County, the team behind the highly successful MMORPG New World. 

Lee Guinchard, CEO of Freemode – of which Middle-earth Enterprises is a subdivision – says they are ‘taking every care to deliver an MMO which will do justice to the expansive Middle-earth universe.’

The title will be set in Middle-earth, and will feature stories from The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings novels. Amazon Games has also confirmed they will publish the game globally for both PC and consoles, although have yet to confirm which specific consoles this will include. 

Rich Lawrence, director of the Amazon Games Orange County studio, says the game will ‘represent the values and enjoyment that people get out of [the] books.’ Lawrence also promises that the MMO will be ‘bespoke to the property…appropriate for The Lord of the Rings.

Image: Amazon Games

This isn’t the first time The Lord of the Rings IP has made its way into an MMO, with The Lord of the Rings Online launched in 2007 – the most recent expansion of which was released in 2021.

It’s also not Amazon Games’ first attempt to bring Middle-earth to life, having announced, then cancelled previous plans for a Lord of the Rings MMO in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Amazon Games president Christoph Hartmann later told GameSpot that the acquisition of Chinese game developer Leyou mid-development by Tencent made the project ‘very complicated’, which led to the subsequent canning of the game. It looks like now, with the success of New World under its belt, they’re ready to try again.

There are currently no further details about a release date, however, with eight projects currently in the works including the next Tomb Raider game, it may be some time before more concrete details about MMO come to light. Given their repeated commitment to authentically bringing Lord of the Rings to life in-game, fans of the franchise are sure to be keeping a keen eye on the development of this project – and likely hoping for a much smoother launch than previous attempts.

Emily Spindler

Emily Spindler-Carruthers is a journalist interested in writing about diversity and accessibility in gaming, and the ways in which video games can impact communities. You can find her @Sagef0xx on Twitter.

Related News

Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Gentle Cozy Games Teacup
?>
News

5 relaxing cozy games to play when you feel overwhelmed

These gentle, cosy video games offer a safe and relaxing place to retreat when the real world is feeling a…

Christie McQualter
Street Fighter 6 Open Beta
?>
News

How to play the Street Fighter 6 open beta in May 2023

A final open beta test for Street Fighter 6 will occur in May 2023, with several characters, stages, features, and…

Edmond Tran
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review roundup
?>
News

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review Roundup

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has become one of the best reviewed games of all time on…

Leah J. Williams
Death Stranding
?>
News

Death Stranding is free to own on the Epic Games Store

One of the most interesting blockbuster games of the past few years is free on the Epic Games Store for…

Edmond Tran
powerwash simulator spongebob squarepants bikini bottom
?>
News

PowerWash Simulator getting SpongeBob SquarePants DLC

Bikini Bottom is suddenly mucky – and it's your job to PowerWash it clean.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login