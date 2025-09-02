News > News > Game Development

Kojima Productions to Host 10th Anniversary Event Focused on Future Projects

2 Sep 2025 6:58
Peter Morgan
Kojima productions

Culture

Share Icon

Death Stranding 2 has been the latest critical success in a long line of Kojima Productions cult classics, and fans are ready to find out what he’s working on next.

To celebrate their upcoming 10th anniversary, Kojima Productions are hosting an event dubbed ‘Beyond the Strand’ in a Tokyo cinema, presented by Hideo Kojima himself, where a glimpse into future projects has been promised.

It is, however, unclear what this will look like or how extensive of a glimpse it will be. For reference, there are two main games in the pipeline at Kojima Productions, and one of them is much closer to release than the other.

OD Game is Kojima’s Next Title

The next game to be released by Kojima Productions will be OD — an Xbox Game Studios, Jordan Peele horror collaboration.

Details on this game have been light since its announcement and subsequent showcases, leaving it unclear exactly what the game will be and how it will play.

Kojima himself described OD as “avant-garde” and something that people will either love or hate. It’s clear that Kojima is aiming for some sort of unique experience, though outside of the big-name performances involved, the central concept is overdosing on fear and aims to be almost trans-media in how it blends elements of gaming and film.

It’s also expected that Microsoft’s cloud services will play a large role in its development.

Physint

Kojima recently revealed he was the sole developer working on Physint, meaning it’s safe to say it isn’t too far along in development.

It has been described as a spiritual successor to Metal Gear in the espionage genre, and sounds as though Physint will play much more like a traditional ‘game’ than OD, which might have some fans curious about what it might look like.

Will There Be a Death Stranding 3?

The success of Death Stranding 2 might have fans hopeful for a sequel, even when the recently released game seemed to wrap up the storyline started in the first (something that Kojima has affirmed himself).

Any potential third game, in that case, would have to either work to find plot threads to continue, or start from the ground up by focusing on different characters or a different setting. Kojima has stated that he has clear plans in place for Death Stranding 3, although it is a long way off being developed.

When is the Kojima Productions Event?

Beyond The Strand will take place at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills, Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday 23rd September, 10am JST.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

Related News

cyberpunk 2077
?>
News

Cyberpunk 2077 Teases in-Universe Announcement On September 4th

Just when it looked as though developer CD Projekt Red was focusing all of its attention on future projects like…

Peter Morgan
Starfield update
?>
News

Starfield’s Space Gameplay Is Getting a Major Revamp

Despite the hype Starfield garnered years before its release, Todd Howard’s NASA-Punk inspired space opera hasn’t been received all that…

Cedric Gossling
007 First Light
?>
News

007 First Light Gameplay to be Shown In State of Play Showcase

There has been a considerable gap since the last game release in the ever-expanding universe of James Bond, but it…

Cedric Gossling
Elden Ring mod
?>
News

Modder Ports Entirety of Morrowind Into Elden Ring

A modder has ported the entire landmass of Morrowind into an Elden Ring mod. Bethesda’s 2002 open-world epic now resides…

Cedric Gossling
Star Wars Outlaws Switch
?>
News

The Force Isn’t Strong With This One - Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2 Disappoints

As much as Star Wars Outlaws was panned for its formulaic nature, and some gameplay mechanics and design decisions were…

Cedric Gossling