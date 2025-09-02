Kojima Productions to Host 10th Anniversary Event Focused on Future Projects

Death Stranding 2 has been the latest critical success in a long line of Kojima Productions cult classics, and fans are ready to find out what he’s working on next.

To celebrate their upcoming 10th anniversary, Kojima Productions are hosting an event dubbed ‘Beyond the Strand’ in a Tokyo cinema, presented by Hideo Kojima himself, where a glimpse into future projects has been promised.

It is, however, unclear what this will look like or how extensive of a glimpse it will be. For reference, there are two main games in the pipeline at Kojima Productions, and one of them is much closer to release than the other.

OD Game is Kojima’s Next Title

The next game to be released by Kojima Productions will be OD — an Xbox Game Studios, Jordan Peele horror collaboration.

Details on this game have been light since its announcement and subsequent showcases, leaving it unclear exactly what the game will be and how it will play.

Kojima himself described OD as “avant-garde” and something that people will either love or hate. It’s clear that Kojima is aiming for some sort of unique experience, though outside of the big-name performances involved, the central concept is overdosing on fear and aims to be almost trans-media in how it blends elements of gaming and film.

It’s also expected that Microsoft’s cloud services will play a large role in its development.

Physint

Kojima recently revealed he was the sole developer working on Physint, meaning it’s safe to say it isn’t too far along in development.

It has been described as a spiritual successor to Metal Gear in the espionage genre, and sounds as though Physint will play much more like a traditional ‘game’ than OD, which might have some fans curious about what it might look like.

Will There Be a Death Stranding 3?

The success of Death Stranding 2 might have fans hopeful for a sequel, even when the recently released game seemed to wrap up the storyline started in the first (something that Kojima has affirmed himself).

Any potential third game, in that case, would have to either work to find plot threads to continue, or start from the ground up by focusing on different characters or a different setting. Kojima has stated that he has clear plans in place for Death Stranding 3, although it is a long way off being developed.

When is the Kojima Productions Event?

Beyond The Strand will take place at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills, Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday 23rd September, 10am JST.