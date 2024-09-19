Kingdom Hearts 4 is designed to be approachable for new players

Kingdom Hearts 4 director Tetsuya Nomura has explained the upcoming game will serve as a light “reset” for the series, with its developers focussed on making it more approachable for all players. In a recent interview with Young Jump, Nomura acknowledged that Kingdom Hearts‘ lore has become very convoluted over the last few decades, with new players likely finding it overwhelming to jump in.

“As everyone has said, Kingdom Hearts 4 was just announced, but it’s really just like Kingdom Hearts 13,” he said, in reference to the sheer number of games in the franchise.

With many main console titles, handheld spin-offs and mobile tie-ins, tracking the lore of the series is incredibly difficult. On the surface, Kingdom Hearts 4 appeared to be adding to the drama – as its first trailer includes characters from Union χ, a mobile spin-off. But Nomura has insisted this game and upcoming titles like Missing Link are being developed “with a stronger focus on being new titles rather than sequels.”

Internally, Square Enix has experimented with having new writers develop Kingdom Hearts stories, particularly those who aren’t entrenched in years of lore. That way, Kingdom Hearts 4 can function as a “reset” and a new chapter.

Even those who are deep into the lore of Kingdom Hearts can appreciate the series has become overly complex for a series that’s meant to be a fun romp through Disney and Square Enix worlds, so news of a lore revamp won’t go unappreciated.

Per Nomura, dedicated fans will still find plenty of easter eggs and lore tidbits to enjoy in the game, but knowledge will not be dependant on having played every single game in the series.

Later in the interview, Nomura did also indicate this may be one of his last Kingdom Hearts games, and that it could mark the end of the franchise story.

“I only have a few years left until I retire, so it’s like I have to decide whether to retire first or finish the series first,” Nomura said. “I’m making Kingdom Hearts 4 now with the intention of it being a story that will be completed.”

Given how long Kingdom Hearts has already been running, the end feels inevitable – but with Kingdom Hearts 4 seemingly serving as a refresh point, with new voices providing input, there’s certainly the possibility the franchise will continue beyond a potential Nomura exit.

For now, that’s all Nomura was willing to say about Kingdom Hearts 4, which remains in active development at Square Enix. It’s been several years since the reveal of the upcoming game, but hopefully there’s more news and updates on the horizon.