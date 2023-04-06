News

Is there a post-credits scene in The Super Mario Bros. Movie –

Does The Super Mario Bros. Movie have a post-credits scene? Hint: It's a blockbuster family film in the 21st Century, what do you think?
7 Apr 2023
Edmond Tran
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Nintendo Illumination

Image: Illumination / Nintendo

After years and years of waiting, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has finally been released into cinemas. The first natural question: Is it any good? Well, we thought it was pretty good – and you can read the GamesHub review to find out more. The second question: Does it have a post-credits scene?

Ah, the age-old movie-going question. Will I be rewarded for staying through the credits and acknowledging all the people who put hard work into this movie? The cheeky answer is that you should always stay through the credits, because you should feel good about acknowledging all the people who worked hard to make films happen. Look how many people it takes! It’s crazy! Sticking through credits is its own reward.

Read: The Super Mario Bros. Movie review roundup

But the real answer is yes, there is a post-credits scene in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In fact, there is one mid-credits scene, and one at the very end of the credits.

That’s right, in what has been a common tradition with blockbuster family films hoping to carve out a bigger universe for themselves, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has two bonus sequences during its credits.

Details for the two scenes, for those who want it, follow below.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
WARNING: Spoilers past this point. Proceed at your own discretion.

Image: Illumination / Nintendo

Okay, here we go.

In the mid-credits scene of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, we once again join Bowser (Jack Black) who at this point has become known for his penchant for belting out emotional ballads on his grand piano.

He’s once again singing his ode to Princess Peach, when a sudden perspective change reveals that yes, Bowser is still tiny after being force-fed a Mini Mushroom at the end of the film. He’s teased by a Toadstool guard.

In the post-credits scene of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the focus once again comes back to Mario and Luigi’s hometown of Brooklyn, New York. Or more specifically, the labyrinthine sewer system underneath Brooklyn. As the camera plummets down into its depths, it finally stops to reveal a large egg with green spots.

The egg cracks, and someone – or something – utters the joyous sound, ‘Yoshi!’

Cut to black.

Hmm… What could this possibly mean for the future of The Super Mario Bros. cinematic universe? Your guess is as good as ours.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas now.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

