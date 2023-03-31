‘Innchanted’ seemingly under fire for Indigenous Cultural Property Theft

Innchanted, a multiplayer party game about managing a magical inn with friends, and its Australian developer, DragonBear Studios, are seemingly coming under fire for improper use of Indigenous Cultural Intellectual Property (ICIP).

Innchanted markets itself as a ‘hectic and heartfelt fantasy romp inspired by Indigenous Australian tales,’ according to a recent press release.

In a 2020 interview, creative director Paulina Samy spoke about the team’s efforts in engaging local Indigenous communities to develop a story that represents Indigenous cultures and knowledge, saying ‘there are so many stories that people would consider as cool as the classic European stories we all know, but they’re just so rarely encountered in regular mainstream channels.’

However, the Australian Indigenous-owned and led development studio, GUCK, appears to think otherwise.

You don’t give a fuck about Aboriginal people — guck™ (@guckhq) March 30, 2023

‘You don’t give a fuck about Aboriginal people,’ the developer said to DragonBear Studios on Twitter.

The team behind Innchanted has long been promoting its game hand-in-hand with Indigenous stories and representation, at least as early as the 2020 interview previously mentioned.

One of the key spokespeople during this time was Yarrer Gunditj woman Phoebe Watson, who worked for DragonBear as a game designer and cultural consultant. According to the information shared with GamesHub at the time, Watson’s role was ensuring DragonBear was consulting with Indigenous Elders and appropriate cultural consultants.

‘It’s important to gain the support from the community throughout the development process, as well as for the outcome,’ she said at the time. ‘By talking, interacting and keeping them in the process throughout the entirety of the development, they can feel reassured of your intentions.’

In 2020, Phoebe had only just graduated from the Game Design course at RMIT.

In 2023, Watson is now a Lead Game Designer at GUCK, and appears to have severed her association with DragonBear Studios. She does not appear to mention her time with the studio in any public-facing professional capacity.

DragonBear Studios does not currently appear to have any Indigenous Australian staff on its core team.

At Freeplay Parallels 2022, a showcase of local Australian video games that ran as part of Melbourne International Games Week, GUCK presented a talk on their upcoming project, Future Folklore. In addition, they also spent time explaining the concept of Indigenous Cultural Intellectual Property.

Essentially, the rights of Australian Indigenous culture, knowledge, language, iconography, and more fall under the collective ownership of Australian Indigenous peoples. The recruitment of a ‘cultural consultant’ for a project does not automatically provide access to it.

Rather, more steps are necessary – informed consent and permission must be given from particular levels of authority in the Indigenous community, for example. Failing to do so would be causing cultural harm, and break ICIP protocols, according to GUCK.

‘The games industry is rife with ICIP theft and exploitation of First Nations people,’ said Elijah McDonald, GUCK game designer and Noongar/Pitta Pitta man.

Kati Elizabeth, co-founder and game-runner at GUCK, also alluded to a real-life example of ICIP theft in the presentation.

‘Do you have an idea where you want to “Aboriginalise” your game? Are you looking for a young Aboriginal person to pay 20 dollars an hour?’

It is likely that this example is in reference to Watson and her time at DragonBear Studios.

‘Cultural consulting costs thousands of dollars a day. If you had any ties to any community at all, you would know that. Before you start thinking that you’ll be able to leverage culture into a commercial project, please do your research, and make sure you have the money to compensate people. Because what you’re doing is you’re taking intellectual property and trying to sell it. So can you afford the license for that?’

Elizabeth likened the process to licensing intellectual property from a media corporation like Disney.

In January 2023, GUCK organised a community fundraising program to ‘pay the legal fees to stop an unnamed non-Indigenous company from taking and commercialising Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property (ICIP) with no benefits or rights going to Community.’

It’s likely that the unnamed company in question is DragonBear Studios.

Sincerely wish it hadn’t come to this.



Wish we had the privilege of only needing to fundraise for our own games’ development.



Instead, we are taking a stand against Cultural IP theft in games because no one else can.

And it’s the right thing to do.https://t.co/aNRSjonzSF — guck™ (@guckhq) January 18, 2023

The fundraiser was successful, reaching its goal of AUD $10,000. The case will be represented by Indigenous Australian lawyer Terri Janke, a Wuthathi and Meriam woman, and an authority on ICIP.

In the wake of GUCK’s interaction with DragonBear Studios on Twitter, GUCK Art Director Jarra Steel, a Boonwurrung Traditional Owner, made a number of seemingly related statements that suggested, ‘just because something appears to have representation, doesn’t mean it was done properly.’

Just because something appears to have representation, doesn’t mean it was done properly.

Be aware of what you celebrate.

Blak Cladding in the games industry is a major problem. Exploitation of young Mob for their cultural IP is a big problem. — Jarra (@jarra) March 30, 2023

If you want to celebrate First Peoples in games. Celebrate the ones making the games. Help set up paid training for Mob to create their game instead of profiting off Cultural IP and identity.



True Representation comes from the community. — Jarra (@jarra) March 30, 2023

‘If you want to celebrate First Peoples in games, celebrate the ones making the games. Help set up paid training for [Indigenous Peoples] to create their game instead of profiting off cultural IP and identity. True representation comes from the community.’

In a recent press release regarding the launch of Innchanted, publisher Twin Sails Interactive purports that the development team ‘includes Indigenous artists, writers, and musicians, which has helped to inspire Innchanted’s distinct setting, artwork, narrative and more.’

A brief ‘About DragonBear Studios’ blurb reads:

‘We’re a Melbourne-based collective of diverse, passionate storytellers bringing our meaningful tales to you through play. Our incredible Australian-inspired fantasy world brings a fresh take to tired old fantasy tropes and yes, there might even be a roo or two.’

‘In our unique studio, we’re proud to include Indigenous artists, makers and creatives who breathe life into our games.’

GamesHub has reached out to GUCK, Innchanted developer DragonBear Studios, and publisher Twin Sails Interactive for comment.

Creative professionals interested in utilising Indigenous Cultural Intellectual Property are advised to read Pathways and Protocols to Indigenous Engagement.