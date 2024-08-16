Inkulinati studio reveals medieval manuscript sandbox game

If you’ve ever want to create your own medieval-style manuscripts, then Yaza Games has you covered. The Inkulinati developer has today revealed Scriptorium: Master of Manuscripts, a “chill” sandbox illustrator that allows you to craft your own medieval manuscript, using a variety of decorative touches.

The game is a companion piece to Inkulinati, which is a turn-based strategy sim where battles take place on a medieval manuscript populated by rude farting donkeys, battle-hardened knights, and even Andreas from fellow medieval game, Pentiment. Many assets from Inkulinati have been reimagined for Scriptorium: Master of Manuscripts, with familiar faces joining the game as decorative pieces.

As revealed in its first trailer, Scriptorium will be relatively laid back, but you will have tasks to complete in the game. You’ll be the master of your very own manuscript workshop, with clients popping in for specific orders that will guide your decorative hand.

A client might want a “spiritual” manuscript, or perhaps a “royal” manuscript. Others might enjoy a freeform piece, or something a bit more complex. They might also want particular items, animals, or text featured. If you fulfil their hopes and dreams, you’ll earn coins that can then be spent on workshop upgrades and furniture.

The customisation and manuscript-making of Scriptorium looks very neat, so far. Animals are broken down into limbs, so you can assemble them in the right stances and attach any accessories (hats, weapons) you choose, for scenes that feel lively, and very funny. There’s certainly plenty of comedic potential in their various arrays, and I can image Scriptorium will be equally used for good and evil when it launches.

Real-life medieval manuscripts can be beautiful, but then again, they are also frequently silly and funny-looking (particularly when it comes to illustrated cats). It’s great to see Scriptorium leaning into this history, with neat twists to elevate the inherent humour of medieval art.

As Yaza Games describes, you can “create beautiful (or weird) medieval illustrations (or memes) and become the Queen’s favourite artist” in the game. Of course, you can also export your best work and send it to your friends, for maximum silliness in your medieval meme journey.

For now, Scriptorium: Master of Manuscripts doesn’t have a firm release date, but we can expect to hear more in the coming months.