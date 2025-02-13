Inkle announces Expelled!, a spiritual sequel to Overboard!

Inkle has announced a spiritual sequel to beloved indie mystery game Overboard!, with this set to focus on a young girl in trouble for seemingly pushing a school prefect out a window. Within just a single day, you will attempt to uncover the real truth of this crime, either finding someone to take the fall, or identifying the real perpetrator.

As described by Inkle, this game will feature very similar mechanics to Overboard! with “wicked” twists to spice up the formula. Like Oveboard! before it, Expelled! will task players with making clever choices in tactical rounds of dialogue, choosing words and actions carefully to wiggle out of trouble.

While you will be able to “go where you want, when you want” in this sandbox, it’s important to remember your classmates and teachers are watching, and every action will have consequences for the future, whether big or small.

Within the game’s boarding school setting, a range of characters will roam freely, with their own hidden agendas and secrets, and it will be up to you to monitor their movements, analyse their behaviour, and decide exactly how to proceed.

Read: Overboard! Review – A delightful reversal of the murder mystery

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

As the title suggests, you’re threatened with expulsion if you don’t figure out exactly what happened to the prefect, so chop chop. It’s time to work out a murder. With limited resources, you’ll need to come up with snappy, clever solutions to each of the game’s many puzzles.

Like Overboard!, there’s also plenty of options for replaying the game, as each run can be “wildly different,” Something you learn on a first playthrough might help a second, and so on.

Expelled! also gives you a variety of pathways to pursue, defined by both good and evil. Will you be the “good girl” version of Verity Amersham (voiced by Amelia Tyler of Baldur’s Gate 3) that everyone expects? Will you indulge in bad deeds to get what you want? The choice is yours.

As announced, Expelled! is set to launch for Steam, Nintendo Switch, and iOS on 12 March 2025. You can learn more about the game, and wishlist it, on Steam.