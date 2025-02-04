News

ID@Xbox showcase set to air in February 2025

The showcase will air as part of the annual IGN Fan Fest.
4 Feb 2025 9:37
Leah J. Williams
id at xbox ign fan fest showcase

Image: IGN / Microsoft

The ID@Xbox showcase is set to return on 24 February 2025, as part of IGN Fan Fest. It’s been quite some time since the last ID@Xbox showcase, but given they typically show off the latest and greatest in indie gaming, we expect big things from its return.

The last major show featured games like Palworld, Vampire Survivors, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, Promise Mascot Agency, Dungeons of Hinterburg, and more, with new trailers, news, and updates provided in punchy segments. We anticipate the latest ID@Xbox showcase will be equally grand and ambitious, particularly given the lineup of publishers and developers on board.

As confirmed by IGN, this ID@Xbox showcase will spotlight a range of popular names, including: 11 bit studios, BigFan, Critical Reflex, Daedalic, Game Source Entertainment, No More Robots, Panic, Playstack, Raw Fury, Thunderlotus, Cult Games, Team17, Curve, Akupura, and Don’t Nod.

Read: The Best Mobile Games of 2024

Notably, Playstack has confirmed its appearance relates to an announcement for the latest collaborations for Balatro. We expect this includes new cards inspired by a range of indie and AAA games, as with past releases.

As for what else will be on show, that remains a mystery – which is all the more intriguing.

How to watch the ID@Xbox showcase in February 2025

As announced, the latest ID@Xbox showcase will air on 24 February at the following times around the world:

  • Australia – 5:00 am AEDT | 4:30 am ACDT | 2:00 am AWST (25 February)
  • New Zealand – 7:00 am NZDT (25 February)
  • United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (24 February)
  • United Kingdom – 6:00 pm GMT | 7:00 pm BST (24 February)

You’ll be able to watch the show across all of IGN‘s platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

