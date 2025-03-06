Humble Games Showcase 2025 will air on 12 March

Humble Games has announced the return of the Humble Games Showcase for 2025, confirming a range of games are set to be shown off on 12 March 2025. That includes upcoming titles like Lost Skies, Monaco 2, Threads of Time, and Billie Bust Up, as well as “two never-before-seen world premieres.”

On Your Tail and Wizard of Legend II will also put in appearances, likely relating to new content or other in-game updates.

For now, that’s all we know about the latest Humble Games Showcase – but given these events typically include some neat surprises, and new looks at games that wind up landing directly on our wishlists, it should be well worth tuning in for. Those mystery game announcements are very compelling, and we’re super keen to see more of Monaco 2 – which is shaping up to be a very cool-looking heist sim.

As an added bonus, the Humble Games Showcase 2025 will also kick off with a countdown show featuring a range of Humble’s publishing partners, including Akupara Games, Alawar, and others.

Humble Games Showcase 2025 – Global air times

Here’s when you’ll be able to tune in for the Humble Games Showcase 2025.

Australia – 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (13 March)

– 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (13 March) New Zealand – 6:00 am NZDT (13 March)

– 6:00 am NZDT (13 March) United States – 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (12 March)

– 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET (12 March) United Kingdom – 5:00 pm GMT | 6:00 am BST (12 March)

The show will be live on YouTube.