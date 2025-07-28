Hollow Knight: Silksong Finally Playable in First Hands-On Demo at Gamescom 2025

We’re finally getting our hands on Hollow Knight: Silksong, thanks to a playable demo at Gamescom available through Xbox.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Becomes Reality

According to an official Xbox news post, Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available at Gamescom, which takes place on Thursday, August 21, until Sunday, August 24.

Xbox makes a point to call out Silksong in its official Gamescom post. Source: X

The game will be available to play on both console and the platform’s upcoming handhelds, the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X. Handheld play should come as no surprise, considering Xbox has been using Hollow Knight: Silksong to promote their new hardware since its reveal in June.

No matter how attendees choose to play it, this is the first time anyone, outside of developers Team Cherry, is getting to play what is supposed to be a monumental new metroidvania.

Unfortunately, there’s still no release date for such a highly anticipated sequel. But hands-on game time is better than nothing, and maybe we’ll finally have more details on its release at Gamescom.

This might be me coping, but perhaps it’s also possible that the demo will be released to the wider public around that time as well.

Why is Hollow Knight: Silksong So Important?

Released in 2017, the original Hollow Knight is a beloved metroidvania. The game is massive, features dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content, a breathtaking art style, and difficulty that will break those who refuse to adapt to its systems.

For the hardcore gamer, Hollow Knight is a dream come true.

Silksong, on the other hand, was supposed to be an expansion for the popular game. However, it simply never came out.

From what we can tell, Silksong continued to grow in scope and scale until Team Cherry announced it would be a full-blown sequel in 2019. We never received a release date, but it’s worth noting that Team Cherry is a small indie team.

That said, the game’s release has become a bit of a meme, not unlike Half-Life 3. The Xbox reveal is our first substantial update on the game in a very long time, and it’s reassuring to know that Team Cherry has been making solid progress.

The potential for such a sequel is high. Silksong’s official reveal noted the game would come with:

A quest system

Over 150 new enemies

Brand new Silk Soul mode

An entirely new kingdom to explore

We have no choice but to wait and see what Team Cherry delivers.