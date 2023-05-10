News

 > News > Xbox

Hollow Knight: Silksong release date pushed back

The game was originally planned for the first half of 2023, but will be pushed back due to ongoing development.
10 May 2023
Edmond Tran
Hollow Knight Silksong

Xbox

Image: Team Cherry

Share Icon

Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to the critically acclaimed Hollow Knight, will no longer release in its originally intended launch window in the first half of 2023.

The game, created by South Australian studio Team Cherry, remains under development. The studio’s publishing and marketing manager Matthew Griffin took to Twitter to share the news.

‘We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing,’ he said. ‘We’re excited by how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can.’

First announced in 2019, Hollow Knight: Silksong has largely been kept under wraps, though a playable demo was present at E3 2019. In June 2022, the game was a major part of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, with a new trailer and confirmation that it would launch on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Read: Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new trailer at Xbox and Bethesda showcase

Xbox’s messaging with this showcase was that every game it featured would be playable in the next year. This implied that Hollow Knight: Silksong would release before June 2023, which reflects Griffin’s statement.

The original Hollow Knight began as a Kickstarter project, which raised just over AUD $57,000 thanks to over 2000 backers. It was released in 2017 to great critical acclaim and sold 2.8 million copies worldwide as of 2019.

Silksong was imagined as a downloadable expansion for the original game, before it grew to be a standalone release. It retains the 2D Metroid-style structure of Hollow Knight, but features a new protagonist, Hornet. Crafting is one of the new features in Silksong, which will allow Hornet to gather materials in order to fashion weapons and tools.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is planned for release on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Hollow Knight (Nintendo Switch)
Hollow Knight (Nintendo Switch)
$36.99


Buy Now
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
05/10/2023 02:20 am GMT
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
kirby on a cake; nintendo financial results
?>
News

Nintendo reports growing digital sales in latest financial results

Nintendo has reported major growth in digital sales over its last financial year, while hardware and physical sales have dropped.

Leah J. Williams
Dragon Age Dreadwolf Dragon Age Day 2022
?>
News

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf won't release until after March 2024

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is at least a year away, according to a recent financial report from EA.

Leah J. Williams
starfield bethesda release date 2023
?>
News

Starfield ESRB listing reveals new details about drug use, sex talk

'Talk about seeing stars, whew… that was amazing.'

Leah J. Williams
private division project bloom game freak
?>
News

Pokemon dev partners with Private Division on 'Project Bloom'

The mysterious action-adventure game seems to feature a warrior in a magical forest kingdom.

Leah J. Williams
Street Fighter 6 Open Beta
?>
News

The final Street Fighter 6 open beta is happening in May 2023

A final open beta test for Street Fighter 6 will occur in May 2023, with several characters, stages, features, and…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login