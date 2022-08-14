News

Hogwarts Legacy is delayed, but finally has a release date

After months of speculation, Hogwarts Legacy has officially been delayed.
15 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
hogwarts legacy release date plot rowling

Image: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / Avalanche Software

There’s good news and bad news on the Hogwarts Legacy front. The good news is developer Avalanche Software has finally announced a firm release date for the highly-anticipated adventure. The bad news is the game has now joined the long list of blockbuster titles abandoning 2022. While the game was originally set to launch in holiday 2022, it will now launch on 10 February 2023.

A three-month delay isn’t so bad, at the very least. Those on Switch will have to wait a little bit longer – no release date has been announced for this console port – but everyone else now has a better idea of when the game will finally arrive.

‘The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience,’ Avalanche Software announced on Twitter. Going forward, the team will focus on polishing out the game’s rough edges in time for its newly dated release.

Read: Everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy now joins fellow games like Starfield, Redfall, Nightingale, Forspoken, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Star Wars: Hunters, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, and many others in the race to rule 2023.

While this delay does mean the 2022 gaming release calendar is looking extremely bare, it also means 2023 is absolutely stacked with blockbusters. Some may slip from their delayed release dates, but even if some of these games release next year, we’re in for a phenomenal time.

Stay tuned to hear more about the development of Hogwarts Legacy, and how it’s progressing.

Hogwarts Legacy launches for PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on 10 February 2023. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will release at a later date.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

