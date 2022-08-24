New Hogwarts Legacy trailer shows off the dark side of magic

A brand new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy revealed at Gamescom 2022 has revealed that the upcoming title will explore the dark parts of the Harry Potter mythos with scary creatures and plenty of secrets along for the ride.

It appears Hogwarts founder Salazar Slytherin will be a central figure in the game, with his legacy and the wider Dark Arts being essential parts of the game’s story. The trailer also revealed that spider Aragog (who had a major appearance in the second Harry Potter book and film) will also appear in the game, likely as an antagonist. He’ll be joined by zombie-like creatures, and towering trolls.

Wildly, the trailer also revealed that students will be able to perform the forbidden curses in the game, with Crucio (the torture curse) being deployed by two students in the game.

You can check out the new trailer below:

In addition, game publisher PLAION has also announced the pre-order editions for the game, and the benefits each will provide. Here’s what you can choose from.

Standard Edition: Includes the base game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or PC. Also includes an Onyx Hippogriff Mount for pre-order customers. (AU $99.95)

Deluxe Edition: Includes the base game on any console or PC. Includes 72-hour early access to the game on 7 February 2023, as well as the Dark Arts Pack that includes a Dark Arts cosmetic set, a flying Thestral Mount, and access to the Dark Arts Battle Arena. (AU $114.95 for last gen and PC, AU $119.95 for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5)

Digital Deluxe Edition: Includes the Deluxe Edition Content, as well as the Dark Arts Garrison Hat and cross-gen digital upgrade. (AU $119.95)

The Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition: Includes the base game on any console, the Deluxe Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition content, and a physical life-size Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book Base statue, a steelbook case, and an in-game Kelpie Robe. (AU $499.95)

As we’ve mentioned before, Hogwarts Legacy is a game that unfortunately comes with major baggage, thanks to recent hateful comments from Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling. While she is not directly involved in the creation of the game, your support for the wider Wizarding World franchise should be considered deeply.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 10 February 2023. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will launch at a later date.

For more Gamescom 2022 news, visit our roundup of all the big game announcements and news from Gamescom 2022.