Celebrate Autumn with Hello Kitty Island Adventure

It's time to let loose and revel in the Autumn weather.
19 Nov 2024 11:23
Leah J. Williams
hello kitty island adventure autumn update

Image: Sunblink / Sanrio

Sunblink and Sanrio have released a brand new update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure that might be the most important one yet: it allows you to run through leaf piles without a care in the world. As announced, the newly-announced Days of Plenty in-game event is all about celebrating Autumn, in its many shades.

“A magical autumnal wind blows through the Seaside Resort, carrying a delicious scent. What could it be… and could a missing Pompompurin have anything to do with it?” Sunblink revealed of the update. From today, you can start working your way towards solving the mystery by running through leaf piles to gather currency, which can be spent at a new event stand boasting some “lovely Autumnal rewards.”

Based on the launch trailer for the new update, these new rewards include a variety of orange and yellow clothing items (hats, dresses, shirts) as well as cosmetics like pumpkins, leaf arches, hay bales, cosy benches, and a scarecrow.

But while rewards are fun, the real joy appears to be in jumping in leaf piles with aplomb – the animation work is lovely, and very cutesy.

Read: Hello Kitty Island Adventure gets major new 2.0 update

Beyond this new event, those who’ve strayed away from Hello Kitty Island Adventure this year will also find plenty of other new events, stories, and quests to uncover when returning to the game. Over the last few months, it’s received an array of fresh updates, each introducing more reasons to return – and spicing up the game ahead of its console launch in 2025.

As noted by Sunblink, recent updates include the new explorable area of City Town, and new friends in the form of Ushana, and more. Players can now also customise their own “Imagination Cafe” which allows for more creative cooking and management.

In the coming months, we expect even more updates for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as Sunblink and Sanrio prepare to launch the game beyond Apple Arcade. Stay tuned for more as it arrives.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

