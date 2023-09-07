News

 > News > PC

New look at Haunted Chocolatier launches Stardew Valley crossover theories

Grandpa may appear in Haunted Chocolatier – with a brand new, sturdy bed frame.
7 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
stardew valley concernedape

PC

Image: ConcernedApe / YouTube

Share Icon

Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone (aka ConcernedApe) has set the internet aflame with a brand new screenshot from his upcoming game, Haunted Chocolatier. While previously, Barone has claimed this project is “quite a bit different” from Stardew Valley, with a fresh locale, mechanics, and gameplay, it appears these games may still share a narrative link.

In the image, an old man is seen waking in an oak bed, eyes half-shut as he says, “…I was just having the most terrible dream.” While the context for this statement is unclear, the appearance of the character is notable – as he strongly resembles Grandpa, from Stardew Valley.

Grandpa kicks off the action of this popular farming sim, gifting his grandchild (you, the player) a farm plot in the titular valley, via a letter. He’s also infamous for his sleeping habits, as when Stardew Valley launched, the rickety appearance of his bed quickly became a meme.

stardew valley meme
Image: ConcernedApe

Read: Stardew Valley: 8 Strangest Unsolved Myths and Mysteries

While the new character in Haunted Chocolatier – known only as ??? – is depicted in a more complex art style, he does strongly resemble Grandpa, with a similar white curly moustache and beard.

The potential connection between these characters is now the subject of rampant speculation online, with keen Stardew Valley players penning a number of theories about what his appearance could mean. Some have speculated that Grandpa has a twin, or a brother, and that the towns of Haunted Chocolatier and Stardew Valley are home to one of each family member.

Some have speculated that Stardew Valley could be the dream this version of Grandpa is referring to. Then again, others have speculated that their resemblance is purely thematic, and that players will simply share origin stories and ‘guiding’ characters between Chocolatier and Stardew.

Whatever the case, the new screenshot is packed with fresh details that provide a tantalising glimpse at the future of Haunted Chocolatier, a game that’s accompanied by high expectations, following the long-term success of Stardew Valley. So far, Barone has been fairly tight-lipped about what’s to come, only revealing that Chocolatier will be a different story and adventure from its predecessor.

Read: Stardew Valley follow-up ‘Haunted Chocolatier’ revealed

We’ll likely learn more about the game in the coming months and years, as solo development work continues.

Stardew Valley (Nintendo Switch)
Stardew Valley (Nintendo Switch)
$34.90


Buy Now
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
09/07/2023 01:54 am GMT
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
super mario bros wonder direct
?>
News

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Everything You Need To Know

The latest Nintendo Direct was all about Elephant Mario and his colourful pals.

Leah J. Williams
Gentle Cozy Games Teacup
?>
News

5 Cozy Games to Play when You Feel Overwhelmed

These gentle, cozy video games offer a safe and relaxing place to retreat when the real world is feeling a…

Christie McQualter
starfield bethesda todd howard ama
?>
News

Starfield Exceeds 1 Million Concurrent Players on Launch Day

The milestone includes people playing Starfield on Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as on PC via Steam and the…

Edmond Tran
alan wake 2 gameplay trailer showcase
?>
News

New Alan Wake 2 gameplay trailer spotlights Saga Anderson

Saga Anderson is sent on a mysterious journey in a new 11-minute gameplay trailer for Alan Wake 2.

Leah J. Williams
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TMNT Mutant Mayhem video game
?>
News

New TMNT game based on Mutant Mayhem film set for 2024

The new TMNT game will be published by Outright Games, known for its focus on games based on licensed children's…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login