GTA 6 release date set for 2024-25, Take-Two financials imply

Take-Two, parent company of Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games, has released its latest financial reports to the public. Amongst tidbits about the impact of its acquisition of Zynga and the growth potential of the games industry, the report and its accompanying press release have revealed Take-Two expects major, ‘groundbreaking’ titles to launch in FY25 (April 2024 – May 2025). While unconfirmed, this likely refers to Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), one of the most anticipated games of the next few years.

GTA 6 was first revealed as being in ‘active development’ in early 2021. In the months following this announcement, Rockstar continued to work on the title behind-the-scenes – although an unfortunate leak in 2022 gave the public its first unofficial look at the highly-secretive project.

Footage allegedly taken from an early build of the game was leaked and shared online via GTAforums in September, and it soon spread across the internet. Short clips posted revealed the game is seemingly set in Miami, and features dual protagonists – a man named Jason, and a woman named Lucia.

In the wake of this leak, Rockstar Games expressed major disappointment that details had been delivered to fans in this way. It promised to continue working on the game, in order to deliver an experience that ‘truly exceeds [fan] expectations’.

Since then, we’ve not heard anything from the GTA 6 team.

Read: Rockstar is ‘extremely disappointed’ by major GTA 6 leak

Yet the latest Take-Two financial results provide hope for the future. In the press release detailing the company’s latest performance, a promising ‘next phase of growth’ is detailed:

‘We believe that we will enter our next phase of growth in Fiscal 2025, as we plan to deliver several groundbreaking titles that we anticipate will set new standards of quality and success and enable us to deliver over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow,’ Take-Two said of its ambitious expectations. ‘We expect to sustain this momentum with additional growth in operating performance in Fiscal 2026.’

While a number of factors likely impact these predictions – including the company’s purchase of Zynga, the sharp growth predicted is more likely tied to a major video game release.

Given how long Rockstar has been working on GTA 6, and that the recent leak showed off solid progress in development, we can assume GTA 6 is the ‘groundbreaking title’ that will ‘set new standards of quality’ and rocket Take-Two into its next financial year.

GTA V set an incredible sales standard for Take-Two, and continues to enjoy major success even a decade on from launch. Very few games could match that standard, and provide such a strong case for growth in the years ahead for Take-Two.

It’s important to note Take-Two has remained quiet about what it has in the works – but should this report be any indication, we could see GTA 6 launching in that April 2024 – May 2025 window. Stay tuned as Take-Two prepares to roll out the red carpet.