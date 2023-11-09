GTA 6 reveal trailer confirmed for December

A new report from Bloomberg has alleged that Rockstar Games is gearing up to reveal Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) “as early as this week” with further details arriving in December 2023, as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for Rockstar Games itself.

Update: Rockstar Games has now confirmed that they will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game, in a message on Twitter from founder and president Sam Houser. It reads as follows:



Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about. Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.



In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.



We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.



Thank you,

Sam Houser



Multiple sources have corroborated Bloomberg‘s claim, although Rockstar has not yet commented on the reports. For now, details are incredibly scarce, and it’s unknown what Rockstar would reveal, should Bloomberg‘s sources prove accurate.

Rockstar has, after all, already announced the existence of GTA 6 and development work on the game. In fact, a recent financial report released publicly in June 2023 even provided an assumed launch window. In this report, Rockstar parent company Take-Two detailed a major, “groundbreaking” title set to launch in FY25 (the period between April 2024 and May 2025) which was widely speculated to be GTA 6.

Thanks to an unfortunate leak, active development of the game has also been confirmed, with alleged story details. Per this early information – which should be taken with a grain of salt – GTA 6 will be a game of two protagonists, one of whom will be a Latina woman, and it will be inspired by the story of Bonnie and Clyde.

At this stage, Rockstar Games has remained fairly tight-lipped about what’s to come, likely in an effort to maintain some surprises. When GTA 6 eventually launches, it’s expected to be one of the biggest releases of the gaming calendar year – and perhaps the decade.

GTA 5 continues to be one of the most popular games on sales charts and on Twitch, despite originally releasing a decade ago, in 2013. Its sequel carries the weight of that popularity, and it will likely be a major blockbuster event on release.

Beyond Take-Two’s hints and various leaks, there’s not much more we know about GTA 6 beyond its confirmed existence. With Bloomberg now hinting that the game will “announced” in some fashion in November 2023, we could see a whole lot of new details shortly – and even more in December, with that rumoured trailer. For now, we await more news as Rockstar Games continues to work on its plans.