Genshin Impact hero gets new English voice actor

HoYoverse has today announced the new English voice actor for playable Genshin Impact hero, Tighnari, who will undergo a major refresh in the game’s latest Version 3.6 update. Going forward, Tighnari will be voiced by Zachary Gordon, who is most known for his work as Greg in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise, and guest-starring roles in Kingdom Hearts III and Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV.

His work will entirely replace the lines originally performed by Elliot Gindi, who was removed from the game’s official voice cast following allegations of sexual misconduct online.

In February 2023, Gindi was accused of using the high profile status his role in Genshin Impact afforded to request explicit content from fans. It was alleged that he used coercion and grooming tactics on young fans, and later threatened suicide in an attempt to cover up his behaviour.

Gindi later acknowledged he had made inappropriate sexual comments towards fans, and wielded the threat of suicide, but denied knowingly coercing or dating underage fans. Regardless of this denial, his actions were loudly decried by members of the Genshin Impact community, as well as his fellow voice actors and game staff.

Weeks after the allegations were made public, HoYoverse announced Gindi would be fired from Genshin Impact, and his lines as Tighnari would be re-recorded.

‘After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract,’ the Genshin Impact Twitter account announced.

Now, the casting and re-recording process is officially complete, with Tighnari’s new lines landing on 12 April 2023, as part of the latest game maintenance update. Following implementation, only Gordon’s performance will be available in the English version of the game.

To find out more about when the update will land, the latest blog post on the Genshin Impact website has the full details, including what else to expect in Version 3.6.