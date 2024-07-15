Gamescom Asia officially returns to Suntec City Convention Centre in Singapore from 17-20 October 2024, and already the organisation team has confirmed a major guest for the show: Shawn Layden, former CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America.

As announced, Layden will be a key speaker at the conference, leading a Fireside Chat where he will discuss his career and insights into the games industry. He’ll be joined by a range of other guests, including actor Andrew Wincott, known for being the voice of Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3, as well as other guests yet to be announced.

The Capcom Pro Tour 2024 Super Premiere Singapore has also been confirmed for the show, and Capcom will additionally bring a showcase of its upcoming games to the B2C area of Gamescom Asia. It will be joined by booths for JDM: Japanese Drift Master, Terratech Worlds, First Dwarf, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

More big names are expected to be announced closer to Gamescom 2024.

In a press release, the Gamescom organisation team has confirmed there will be exhibitors from Australia, China, Europe, Hong Kong S.A.R., Indonesia, Japan, the Middle East, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, and the USA in attendance, as well as specific country pavilions from Singapore, Thailand, and Spain.

“We are excited to be part of the evolving status of Southeast Asia as a key market in the games industry. The region is really showing its potential for growth, and with the continued support we’ve had over the years, plus key industry leaders joining us this year, it’s clear that gaming in the region is on a promising path,” Daria La Valle, Project Director at Koelnmesse, organiser of Gamescom Asia said.

“Additionally, Gamescom Asia is uniquely positioned as a bridge for gamers who seek a direct connection to their favourite games and their creators.”

In recent years, Gamescom Asia has expanded significantly, with a view to better represent global game developers, and to operate as a bridge between developers and consumers. Stay tuned to hear more about the latest iteration of the event, and new guests as they’re announced.