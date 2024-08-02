Gamescom 2024 will feature 50+ Xbox games

Xbox has announced its plans for Gamescom 2024, confirming over 50 games will appear during the show, with some playable, and others appearing during special Xbox @ gamescom: Live From the Showfloor Broadcasts.

Those who attend the event will be able to get hands-on with the following Xbox titles: Age of Mythology: Retold, Ara: History Untold, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Fallout 76: Milepost Zero, The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road and Towerborne.

The Xbox booth will also host some third-party playable titles, including: Star Wars Outlaws, Space Marine 2, Atomfall, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Squirrel with a Gun, Winter Burrow, and Creatures of Ava. Notably, this list isn’t comprehensive, and Xbox has confirmed there will be more playable titles for attendees to discover.

In addition to these titles, Xbox will also showcase a range of games in exclusive theatre presentations: Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Starfield‘s first major expansion, Shattered Space. Traditionally, gamescom trailers don’t feature major breaking news, but they are likely to contain new gameplay and smaller reveals – so keep an eye on updates over the coming weeks.

When is Xbox’s Gamescom 2024 show?

For those in attendance, the Xbox booth at Gamescom 2024 will be open from 9am or 10am CEST on each day of the show, 22-25 August 2024. For those who want to participate remotely, there will be a range of livestreamed presentations over the first three days of Gamescom, available via Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube.

On Wednesday, 21 August 2024 from 6:00 am PDT | 9:00 am EDT | 2:00 pm BST | 3:00 pm CEST there will be a special Xbox @ gamescom 2024 live presentation, spotlighting STALKER 2, Atomfall, Age of Mythology: Retold, and more. Additionally, from 5:00 am PDT | 8:00 am EDT | 1:00 pm BST | 2:00 pm CEST, there will be a Bethesda Mainstream show.

On Thursday, 22 August 2024 from 6:00 am PDT | 9:00 am EDT | 2:00 pm BST | 3:00 pm CEST there will be a live show featuring Star Wars Outlaws, World of Warcraft: The War Within, Towerborne, and more. Another Bethesda Mainstream show will follow.

On Friday, 23 August 2024 from 6:00 am PDT | 9:00 am EDT | 2:00 pm BST | 3:00 pm CEST, there will be another live show spotlighting Avowed, Ara: History Untold, and more. Again, this will be followed by a Bethesda MainStream.

A more complete schedule will be confirmed closer to Gamescom 2024, so stay tuned for more updates, and what to expect from Xbox’s appearance during the show.