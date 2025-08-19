News > News > PlayStation

Eight PS Plus Extra Games to Leave the Service in September

19 Aug 2025 11:21
Peter Morgan
games leaving PS Plus

PlayStation

Share Icon

With new games arriving on PS Plus this August, including Giant Squid’s much anticipated Sword of the Sea, attention naturally turns towards the games leaving PS Plus.

Games Leaving PS Plus in September

This list mostly consists of smaller titles, but there are several well-regarded indies among them:

  • UFC 5 (PS5)
  • The Plucky Squire (PS5)
  • Night in the Woods (PS5, PS4)
  • Road 96 (PS5, PS4)
  • Pistol Whip (PSVR2)
  • Odin Sphere: Leifthrasir (PS4)
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch (PS5, PS4)
  • Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4)

Three of these in particular have garnered a positive critical reception that makes them worth checking out before they leave PS Plus.

Night in the Woods

2017 might be best known for all-time greats like Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, but even among those titans, the indie Kickstarter adventure game Night in the Woods manages to stand out.

Set in the town of Possum Springs, this game takes place in a world of zoomorphic characters that’s ultimately very similar to our own, and it leverages both the silliness and familiarity of that setting to tell an emotionally resonant story about feeling lost and at a crossroads.

With the studio’s follow-up being cancelled in 2023, it’s unclear if there will ever be more for the world of Night in the Woods.

Road 96

Set in the fictional authoritarian country of Petria in 1996 on the eve of a decisive election, Road 96 uses procedural generation to tell a story about teenagers attempting to flee the country.

Despite the use of randomised elements, the story is very much the focus of this experience, and light survival-esque mechanics help to reinforce the importance of the narrative decisions that the player makes, helping them to guide the outcome.

In fact, the story is so much the focus that this is something to be aware of going in. Even though mini-games are present, they are there to add variety and support the story rather than to provide real mechanical challenge.

Pistol Whip

While VR games might not regularly top the ‘must-play’ lists, there are several titles to come out of the technology that speak to what it’s capable of.

Many people might think of Half Life: Alyx as being a prime example of this, but Pistol Whip is another one, even if it flew somewhat under the radar.

With movement taken out of the player’s control, they’re free to focus on aiming and firing the gun through intense and heavily-stylised levels, creating an addictive and adrenaline-charged experience.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

Related News

Ryutaro Ichimura
?>
News

Former Dragon Quest Producer Ryutaro Ichimura Points to Lack of Innovation at Square Enix as Reason for Leaving

To fans of the Dragon Quest series, Ryutaro Ichimura is a name that is likely familiar. He was with Square…

Peter Morgan
Sonic Racing Crossworlds
?>
News

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds to Host Open Network Test Between August 29th and September 1st

The time where Sonic and Mario were legitimate rivals may have long passed, but here Sega is releasing a kart…

Peter Morgan
Xbox Game Pass New Games
?>
News

The Next Seven Games coming to Game Pass Subscribers

With Gamescom dying down, players have some time to identify the games that they’re looking forward to and try out…

Peter Morgan
Dawn of War IV
?>
News

Dawn of War IV Teased at Gamescom as Definitive Edition Builds Wild Momentum

Just when you thought the Warhammer 40K RTS flame had gone cold, this week's Gamescom reveal dropped like a laser-guided…

Cedric Gossling
ghost of yotei game
?>
News

Ghost of Yotei Confirms Return of Four-Player Co-op Legends Mode as Free Post-Launch DLC

Of the various games that Sony is confirmed and rumoured to have in the pipeline, Ghost of Yotei — the…

Peter Morgan