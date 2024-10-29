News

Game On Cancer's Holiday Spectacular has kicked off

Throughout October and November, content creators will raise money to fund cancer research.
29 Oct 2024 9:46
Leah J. Williams
Culture

Cure Cancer’s Game On Cancer: Holiday Spectacular initiative has returned for its fourth consecutive year, corralling crews of content creators to raise funds for cancer research. The event is now on, and will continue through to 30 November, with creators of all experience levels encouraged to take part in the initiative.

Cure Cancer is currently doing essential work in the field of cancer research, providing funds to back “brave thinking and kick-starting new ideas” in the field. So far, its Game On Cancer events have raised over AUD $1.5 million for cancer research, with each new initiative aiming to go bigger than its predecessors.

The latest Holiday Spectacular is supported by tech brand Razer, which is sponsoring a fundraising team and providing matched donations, as well as contributing products as incentives for donors. The company’s team is captained by PaladinAmber, and features a range of other streamers. Popular Aussie creators iamfallfromgrace, Yakov, and JackHuddo will also be streaming in support of the event, as will gaming org MKAU Gaming.

Those keen to join the Holiday Spectacular can sign up via Tiltify at any point between now and 30 November, and elect to be part of a team, or fly solo. Once signed up, streamers can go live with charity banners, and work towards raising funds for Game On Cancer.

As always, it’s not the point of the event to get rewards – but there are incentives for those able to raise funds via their streaming community. Here’s a reward breakdown for those participating:

  • AUD $250 raised – Holiday Spectacular Streamers Pack: lanyard and tote bag.
  • AUD $500 raised – Game On Cancer Bottle
  • AUD $750 raised – Game On Cancer Playmat
  • AUD $1,000 raised – Game On Cancer Hoodie
  • AUD $1,500 raised – Razer Cobra (Customizable Gaming Mouse) and Razer Firefly V2 Pro (Multi-zone Chroma Gaming Mouse Mat)
  • AUD $2,000 raised – Razer Seiren V3 Chroma (RGB USB Mic)
  • AUD $2,500 raised – Razer Kiyo Pro (USB Camera with High-Performance Adaptive Light Sensor)
  • AUD $3,500 raised – Razer Key Light Chroma (All-in-one lighting kit for Streaming)

These incentives may encourage streamers to participate, but the actual reward is – of course – supporting Cure Cancer in its goal to eradicate cancer permanently.

You can learn more about the Game On Cancer: Holiday Spectacular 2024 via Tiltify.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

