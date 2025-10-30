GambleAware has called on the UK government to toughen up regulation surrounding online gambling, saying that the present system is outdated and does not do enough to protect children and young people.

The independent UK charity has called for an urgent overhaul of online gambling marketing laws which it feels are inadequate and rely too much on self-regulation.

In a 44-page online gambling marketing policy paper, GambleAware provides evidence why it feels the present rules don’t reflect the challenges presented by the digital age.

Why Are New Online Gambling Regulations Needed?

Anna Hargrave, GambleAware Transition CEO, outlined why the charity feels the present regulatory system is failing.

“Gambling operators invest significant resources into online marketing because it works at getting people to gamble more,” she said.

“This has resulted in children and young people being exposed to gambling content online before an age at which they can critically evaluate it and understand the risks that come with it.”

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) presently keeps an eye on the marketing activity within the gambling industry and has not been slow to dish out rebukes.

The real Trent Alexander-Arnold alongside his AI version created by sportsbook Midnite

Last month, UK sportsbook Midnite was rapped for posting an AI advert featuring Trent Alexander-Arnold that the ASA felt would appeal to football fans aged under 18.

A similar warning was handed out to Sky Bet last week after it used a clip of retired footballer Gary Neville in a post on X, as the ASA ruled he had a strong social media following personally, among fans aged under 18 years.

But the ASA has the whole world of advertising under its umbrella, not just the gambling industry, and GambleAware feel that legislation around betting promotions needs to be beefed up considerably to bring it up to date.

“The current regulations covering gambling marketing and advertising online were designed before most children had easy access to the internet,” said Hargrave.

“Urgent action is needed to update these rules and bring them into the digital age to help keep children and young people safe from gambling harm.”

Key Points From GambleAware’s Research

The paper draws on previous research from the Gambling Commission’s Young People and Gambling 2024 report which discovered that an estimated 85,000 children in Britian experienced harm from their own gambling, twice as many as in the previous year.

There was strong public support for better regulation around gambling marketing and advertising too.

GambleAware quoted a figure from its Sherbert Research published last month, which revealed four in five children (79%) felt that there needed to be better rules in place regarding gambling content appearing on social media.

That sentiment was backed up by findings revealed by Ipsos research in June 2024, which reported that seven out of 10 adults (74% of those interviewed) wanted more regulation around gambling advertising on social media.

Among other key points and recommendations were:

There needs to be an urgent overhaul of existing policies that are not up to speed with the digital age.

A ban on celebrities, social media influencers and tipsters appearing in promotions for gambling products.

GambleAware is also proposing stronger restrictions on gambling activities that are more commonly associated with harm, such as online slots and casino games.

There needs to be better reviews and policing of existing government programmes, such as the Online Safety Act and Online Advertising Programme, to ensure that they tackle gambling marketing and content online more directly.

Any paid-for media advertising should be restricted to users aged 25 and over.

Restricting gambling advertising on channels most popular with children.

This is likely to be one of the final reports issued by GambleAware is it is due to be replaced by a new government body by the end of March next year.